Piya Valecha To Join Cast Of Television Show 'Maddam Sir'

Actress Piya Valecha, who is currently seen in the television show, ‘Chhoti Sardarni’, will now enter another popular show, 'Maddam Sir - Kuch Baat Hai Kyunki Jazbaat Hai' which stars Gulki Joshi and Yukti Kapoor in the lead role.

Valecha tells us, "I'm playing strong charecter in the show and my entry will bring new twist to the plot. I play a rich woman, who owns a bar and is very fashionable and particular about people around her. I'm sure audience will enjoy watching me. I'm just keeping my fingers cross while doing two different shows at a time and expect same love and support from my viewers."

Valecha, who featured in 'Chandra Nandini' until 2017 took a long break of around four years and made a comeback on screen in the month of September. The actress now wants to keep working.

"I feel like debutante every time I shoot for any new show. I get excited yet equally nervous about same and try to work hard on my role. I am grateful to be working back in action, and now wish to keep doing shows. I feel extremely happy to be back on TV screen. Even after all these years of working a new show still gives me butterflies in stomach and excitement to be doing something new every time."

Expressing her gratitude to the industry, Valecha says, "I am very grateful to my profession which gives me opportunity to be playing different roles and live different characters every time. With time I have learnt to explore more layers as an actor you have to keep evolving and keep accepting new roles and new challenges. Every show has its own challenges and charm. It’s gives me opportunity to do new every time."

Valecha is also known for featuring in shows like 'Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant', 'Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls' and 'Baal Veer'.