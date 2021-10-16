Advertisement
Saturday, Oct 16, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Gets Married For The Fifth Time

The 78-year-old took to Instagram and shared a series of photos of the happy couple on Friday.

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Gets Married For The Fifth Time
Roger Waters got married for the fifth time recently. | Source: Instagram

Trending

Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Gets Married For The Fifth Time
outlookindia.com
2021-10-16T08:47:37+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 16 Oct 2021, Updated: 16 Oct 2021 8:47 am

Iconic British rock act Pink Floyd’s former bassist Roger Waters got married to his longtime girlfriend Kamilah Chavis.

The 78-year-old took to Instagram and shared a series of photos of the happy couple on Friday.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Roger Waters (@rogerwaters)

They can be seen standing outdoors on a bridge with their dog Sweet Georgia Brown in one picture, and they laugh in another while cutting a cake in their kitchen. "A very happy man," he captioned a solo shot, while on another, he wrote, "A very beautiful bride."

Meanwhile, In a 2018 interview with the Argentinian site Infobae, the 'Wish You Were Here' singer spoke up about his relationship with Chavis, saying that they were not married but had been together for many years.

"Love is good, obviously. It requires maturing. If you have real love, it will surely last a long time. Because love is about giving, not receiving," he told the outlet.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Waters also said that he initially met Chavis at one of his performances, when she was working in transportation and driving the vehicle that transported him to the event.

Waters married Judith Trim from 1968 to 1975, Carolyne Christie from 1976 to 1992, and Priscilla Phillips from 1993 to 2001 before marrying Laurie Durning in 2012 and divorcing in 2015.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Roger Waters London Music Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Lunch At 11 Am, Dinner At 6 Pm: Aryan Khan's Daily Routine In Arthur Road Jail

Lunch At 11 Am, Dinner At 6 Pm: Aryan Khan's Daily Routine In Arthur Road Jail

Jackie Shroff To Join Son Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's 'Ganpath'

Jacqueline Fernandez Asked To Appear Before ED After She Skips Summons Again

Coldplay To Retire After Three More Albums?

First Look of Sharwanand, Rashmika Mandanna's 'Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu' Out

Nani's Next Telugu Film With Director Srikanth Odela Titled 'Dasara'

Sahil Shroff: Donal Bisht, Akasa Singh Aren’t Playing The Game In 'Bigg Boss 15'; Pratik Sehajpal Should Have Been Nominated

Rekha Bhardwaj Reveals How The Now-Viral Motivational Song ‘Tureya Tureya’ From ‘Tabbar’ Landed On Her Plate

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

Painting Kashmir’s History: Project Vitasta

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

In The Eye Of The Storm: Up Close With The People Of Lakhimpur Kheri

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Kolkata Knight Riders Survive Delhi Capitals Scare, Squeeze Into IPL Final

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Life On Water: A Colombia Town With Houses On Stilts

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Rashmi Rocket' Movie Review: Not In The Right Orbit!

'Rashmi Rocket' Movie Review: Not In The Right Orbit!

Aryan Khan Is Prisoner No. 956 In Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail

Aryan Khan Is Prisoner No. 956 In Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail

Oscar winner Diane Keaton Found Justin Bieber ‘Friendly, Open, Loose And Unique’

Oscar winner Diane Keaton Found Justin Bieber ‘Friendly, Open, Loose And Unique’

'Hunger Games' Actor Jennifer Lawrence To Star In R-rated comedy 'No Hard Feelings'

'Hunger Games' Actor Jennifer Lawrence To Star In R-rated comedy 'No Hard Feelings'

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Naseer Ganai / Outwardly peaceful, Kashmir has seen a spate of civilian killings in recent weeks. A silent unease has now exploded into fear and concern after the shooting of minorities.

Global Hunger Index 2021: What It Means For India?

Global Hunger Index 2021: What It Means For India?

Jyotika Sood / India has slipped to 101st position from last year’s 94th position

Dravid All Set To Become Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team

Dravid All Set To Become Head Coach Of Indian Cricket Team

Outlook Web Bureau / He has been in charge of the India A and U-19 set-up for the past six years and a lot of players have come through the system prepared by him.

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

Lynching, Chopping Off Hand Was 'Punishment' For 'Desecrating' Holy Book: Nihang

Outlook Web Desk / A man wearing the blue robes of the Sikhs’ Nihang order appeared before the media, claiming that he had 'punished' the victim for 'desecrating' a holy book.

Advertisement