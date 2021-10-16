Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Gets Married For The Fifth Time

Iconic British rock act Pink Floyd’s former bassist Roger Waters got married to his longtime girlfriend Kamilah Chavis.

The 78-year-old took to Instagram and shared a series of photos of the happy couple on Friday.

They can be seen standing outdoors on a bridge with their dog Sweet Georgia Brown in one picture, and they laugh in another while cutting a cake in their kitchen. "A very happy man," he captioned a solo shot, while on another, he wrote, "A very beautiful bride."

Meanwhile, In a 2018 interview with the Argentinian site Infobae, the 'Wish You Were Here' singer spoke up about his relationship with Chavis, saying that they were not married but had been together for many years.

"Love is good, obviously. It requires maturing. If you have real love, it will surely last a long time. Because love is about giving, not receiving," he told the outlet.

Waters also said that he initially met Chavis at one of his performances, when she was working in transportation and driving the vehicle that transported him to the event.

Waters married Judith Trim from 1968 to 1975, Carolyne Christie from 1976 to 1992, and Priscilla Phillips from 1993 to 2001 before marrying Laurie Durning in 2012 and divorcing in 2015.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)