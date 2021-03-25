Pierce Brosnan Joins Cast Of Dwayne Johnson Starrer 'Black Adam'

Former James Bond star Pierce Brosnan has joined the cast of Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam" movie.

The movie will be directed by 'Jungle Cruise' director Jaume Collet-Serra in which Johnson is playing the titular part.

The film is a spin-off to Warner Bros and New Line Cinema's "Shazam!" that featured actor Zachary Levi.

Brosnan, 67, has been cast in the role of Dr. Fate, a member of Justice Society, Johnson said in a post on Instagram. The actor also announced the news on Twitter.

Such a pleasure to announce the final member of our #JusticeSociety, the bad ass statesman,

Mr @PierceBrosnan as the iconic and all knowing, DR. FATE.

"Mr @PierceBrosnanOfficial as the iconic and all knowing DR. FATE. I’m grateful to have such a talented, diverse and hungry cast. The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change..." the actor said.

The movie will also feature Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, and Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone.

Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani wrote the latest draft of the script, from a previous draft by Adam Sztykiel.

Johnson is also producing the movie with Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia through their Seven Bucks Productions, and Beau Flynn through FlynnPictureCo.

The project will start production in April in Atlanta, Georgia.

