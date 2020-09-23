Payal Ghosh Files FIR Against Kashyap For Rape, Wrongful Restrain

Actor Payal Ghosh who had a few days ago levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap, has now filed an FIR at Versova police station.

Her lawyer Nitin Satpute shared the news on Twitter. He wrote, “Finally FIR has been lodged against Accused for the offence Rape, Wrongful Restrain, Wrongful Confinement and outraging modesty of woman U/S 376(1), 354, 341, 342 of IPC.”

Meanwhile, the filmmaker has refuted all the allegations Ghosh has levelled against him. Kashyap too took to Twitter to inform that his counsel has advised him to remain silent. His lawyer released an official statement on his behalf.

On September 19, Ghosh had alleged that Kashyap was sexually inappropriate towards her. She had tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her tweet, requesting him to take action against Kashyap.

"@anuragkashyap72 has forced himself on me and extremely badly. @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Please help!" Ghosh wrote.

The actor, who made her Hindi debut with Rishi Kapoor-Paresh Rawal starrer "Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi", also claimed that Kashyap boasted about his connection with megastar Amitabh Bachchan and claimed that there were other female artistes who he got intimate with.

Kashyap had dismissed the accusations calling it an attempt to "silence" him.

