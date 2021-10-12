Advertisement
Tuesday, Oct 12, 2021
Paul McCartney Says John Lennon 'Instigated' The Beatles' Split

In the upcoming episode of an interview series 'This Cultural Life', Paul McCartney, opened up about The Beatles' break up.

The Beatles split in 1970 | Source: Instagram

2021-10-12T11:49:24+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 12 Oct 2021, Updated: 12 Oct 2021 11:49 am

British musician and former Beatles member Paul McCartney, has revealed that contrary to the popular belief, it wasn’t him who instigated the break-up for The Beatles, but its frontman, John Lennon himself. In the upcoming episode of the BBC Radio 4's interview series This Cultural Life, Paul McCartney, opened up about The Beatles' breakup.

Revealing how Lennon breached the subject of the split, McCartney when asked about going ahead with his solo career said, "Stop right there. I am not the person who instigated the split. Oh no, no, no. John walked into a room one day and said I am leaving the Beatles. Is that instigating the split, or not?"

The 79-year-old singer also further maintained that Lennon described his decision of leaving the band as "quite thrilling" and "rather like a divorce".

McCartney also mentioned in the same interview how the band had to pretend for a while after being asked not to go on record with their split by manager Allen Klein. The Beatles alum's interview is all set to release on October 23.

(Inputs From Pinkvilla)

