Patralekhaa's Birthday Post For Rajkummar Rao Is Filled With 'Love'

August 31, 2021
Actor Patralekhaa who has been dating actor Rajkummar Rao for more than 10 years, wished the actor on his 37th birthday on Tuesday.

Outlook Web Bureau 31 August 2021, Last Updated at 4:20 pm
Rajkummar Rao turned 37 on Tuesday.
Source: Instagram
2021-08-31T16:20:18+05:30

Actor Patralekhaa took to Instagram on Tuesday, wishing her long-term boyfriend and fiancé actor Rajkummar Rao, as he celebrated his 37th birthday today (August 31).

“Happy Birthday @rajkummar_rao. You know what you mean to me. I always wish that you out do yourself in every character that you play because I know that’s what you wish for yourself. Thank you for being rock solid through this difficult period. I love you,” she captioned a photo of the couple on Instagram.

The two actors have been seeing each other for more than a decade now.

"Once we began working together–it was magic. The kind of passion he had was powerful and I couldn’t respect him any more than I did then! We spoke about our work, love for cinema, passions… I saw him through his struggles, never giving up. How could we not fall for each other?"she had said in an interview  in 2018.

“… Little things make me realise how lucky I am for him. And the best part is, he always says he’s the lucky one. Isn’t that what a relationship needs? To remind each other how grateful we are?," she had added.

Outlook Videos