‘Pataal Lok’ Actor Abhishek Banerjee Is ‘Very Excited About Two Movie Announcements In One Day'

Actor Abhishek Banerjee is over the moon that two of his upcoming films were announced on the same day. The 36-year-old actor, who became popular after his roles in Amazone Prime Video series 'Pataal Lok' and 'Mirzapur' respectively, is pinning all hopes on his next two interesting and different genre films.

While the trailer released for his upcoming comedy film ‘Helmet’ on Tuesday, the makers of ‘Ankahi Kahaniya’ shared the anthology series’ teaser on the same day, which apart from Banerjee also stars Zoya Hussain, Kunal Kapoor, Nikhil Dwivedi, Palomi, Rinku Rajguru and Delzad Hiwale.

“‘Helmet’ was shot during pre-pandemic time with a lot of masti with friends and goof-ups on set and I believe it’s going to be a full-on entertainment. It’s been almost two years that I have been waiting for its release and I am really looking forward to it. On the other hand, ‘Ankahi Kahaniya’ is an emotional drama, which was shot just after the first lockdown and It was a complete different experience of shooting the film. I am very excited about having two announcements in one day. What else can an actor ask for?,” says Banerjee.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Banerjee (@nowitsabhi)

While ‘Helmet’ is a comedy drama that brings together the hit pairing of Abhishek and Aparshakti Khurrana post ‘Stree’, ‘Ankahi’ Kahaniya’ is high on emotions and promises to take viewers through winding paths of longing and love. Needless to say, an excited Abhishek took to his social media to share the news of his movie announcements with his followers and fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Banerjee (@nowitsabhi)

Besides these two exciting projects, Abhishek boasts an interesting line up of films including ‘Rashmi Rocket’, ‘Bhediya’, ‘Aankh Micholi’, Dostana 2’ and his debut in a Telegu thriller.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine