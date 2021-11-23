Park Shin Hye And Choi Tae Joon To Get Married Next Year

South Korean actors Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon, who have been dating since late 2017 and are expecting their first child together.

Park Shin Hye and Choi Tae Joon's wedding will be held in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family, according to the agencies SALT ENTERTAINMENT and Santa Claus Entertainment, who announced the news of their wedding next year on January 22 in Seoul.

Park Shin Hye's pregnancy was also verified by the agency.

Meanwhile, the soon-to-be parents wrote fan letters and announced the happy news on their fan cafes. "So I'm extremely afraid to share this news with you today, and on the one hand, I'm worried that you'll be taken aback by the sudden announcement. However, I wanted to inform you all first. I'm getting married to the individual with whom I've been in a long-term relationship. He has been a source of support for me for a long time and has accepted all of Park Shin Hye's flaws, and I would like to start a life with him as a married couple." Hye said.

“And though I am cautious to say this as it is very early on, I was blessed with a baby. I wanted to tell you before anyone else. I will show you a positive side after I start a family as well. Thank you for supporting my lacking self with your love. It will take some time, but I will work hard to return as a great actress soon so that you don’t have to wait too long. Please stay healthy until then, and I will close my letter here” the actress added.

On the other hand, Joon wrote, “With a trembling heart, I am writing this post to share some news that I would like you to know first before anyone else. I’ve exchanged various emotions with and maintained a meaningful relationship with someone for a long time. She is like a savior to me who taught me without words to smile brightly when I’m happy and to cry out loud when I’m sad. Now, we would like to make our marriage vows and let this love that I’m grateful for bear fruit.”

Since going public with their love in March 2018, Park Shin Hye and Choi Joon Tae have been dishing out major couple goals.