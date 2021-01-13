Parineeti Chopra-Starrer 'The Girl on The Train' To Release On Netflix Next Month

Netflix's remake of Hollywood movie "The Girl on The Train", starring Parineeti Chopra, is all set to release on the streaming platform on February 26.
Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film will also star Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary and is set in the UK.
•THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN• ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) January 13, 2021
26th Feb, only on Netflix.@aditiraohydari @IamKirtiKulhari @avinashtiw85 @tota_rc @SHAMAUN @ribhudasgupta @Shibasishsarkar @RelianceEnt @amblin @ZeeMusicCompany @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/r0q00BFiPf
The movie is an official adaption of the 2016 Hollywood thriller, which featured actor Emily Blunt. It is based on Paula Hawkins’s 2015 best-selling novel of the same name.
The news was shared by the official Twitter handle of Netflix, which also uploaded a 20-second teaser of the film.
"Join @ParineetiChopra on a train journey like never before. Warning: Board at your own risk," post from the streamer read.
The Hindi version will feature Chopra, 32, playing an alcoholic divorcee who becomes involved in a missing person's investigation.
"Join us on a journey that you won’t forget for a long time. #TGOTT premieres 26th February, only on Netflix," Hydari wrote.
Tiwary, who featured in last year's Netflix original "Bulbbul", also shared the teaser, writing, "One murder. One suspect. One mystery. This is a train that you don’t want to miss."
"The Girl on The Train" is produced by Reliance Entertainment.
With PTI inputs
