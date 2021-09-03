‘Papa How Will I Live Now?’: What Shehnaaz Gill Told Her Father After Sidharth Shukla’s Death

TV actor Shehnaaz Gill’s father, Santokh Singh Sukh has said that his daughter is heartbroken and shocked after her rumoured boyfriend, Sidharth Shukla died on Thursday. According to a report in ABP News, in an interview Sukh revealed that Shehnaaz Gill was with Sidharth Shukla at the time of his death.

“Shehnaaz went to pick him up, but he did not respond. She held him in her arms but he did not respond. Then she called Sidharth's entire family who live nearby. After which he was taken to the hospital,” he was quoted as saying in the interview.

He also added that his daughter, Shehnaaz Gill, has been crying ever since. “She has been crying ever since. She said ‘Papa he died in my arms’. She said if he [Sidharth Shukla] is not there then how will I live now,” he added in the interview.

Earlier, it was reported that she got to know about the news of Sidharth Shukla’s death, while she was shooting and had left it midway.

Sidharth Shukla, who rose to prominence with TV shows such as ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Bigg Boss 13’, was declared dead on arrival by the hospital officals at Mumbai’s Cooper hospital. He was 40.

