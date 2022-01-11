Pankaj Tripathi Begins Shooting for ‘Criminal Justice’ Season 3

Pankaj Tripathi is all set to bring one of his most loved roles as Madhav Mishra back on the small screens with the third instalment of the popular courtroom drama web show, ‘Criminal Justice’. Tripathi, who is currently enjoying new years with his family in his hometown, Belsand located in Gopalganj, Bihar, would be commencing the shoot for ‘Criminal Justice 3’ from the first week of January in Mumbai.

"Criminal Justice has always been a franchise very close to Pankaj. The journey which started off from the first season in 2019 got such an overwhelming response that we're already starting to shoot the third season in the start of 2022,” says a source, close the production.

With the first two seasons performing exceedingly well in terms of audience response and viewership, the makers of the show have decided to take things up a notch with their third outing. According to reports, it is going to be shot on a much bigger scale with a mix of new as well as old characters from the franchise coming together in a new story line.

“Madhav Mishra's character is somewhat like Pankaj - he stands for what is right, no matter what; he believes in uplifting and supporting the weaker sections of our society; and he relies on just two traits - honesty and pure talent,” adds the source.

‘Criminal Justice’ season 3, produced by Applause Entertainment starring Pankaj Tripathi in the lead, will stream on Disney+ Hotstar towards the end of 2022.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview Tripathi, who is known for playing a wide variety of characters in Hindi-language titles, said that empathy is the most important aspect for him as an actor. “There’s a fine balance in finding flaws within a character, and also trying to find things that are good about him, or make him a better person. More so if it’s a slightly negative character I am playing. The idea is to find things that make that negative character a good person because I don’t believe that you are born as a totally negative character,” he had said.