Pandemic Or No Pandemic, Comedy Is An Important Ingredient Of Our Life, Says Boman Irani

LOL Hasse Toh Phasse, a comedy reality show is here to tickle your funny bone. Outlook caught up with Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi in an informal and fun conversation where the funny duo stressed on the importance of comedy in our life. Talking to them was truly a breath of fresh air in these troubled times.

The local edition of the International Amazon Original Series LOL, will unite an eclectic group of comedians who have left their own indelible mark on India’s comedy landscape. Aadar Malik, Aakash Gupta, Aditi Mittal, Ankita Shrivastav, Cyrus Broacha, Gaurav Gera, Kusha Kapila, Mallika Dua, Sunil Grover and Suresh Menon, under the vigilant watch of hosts Arshad Warsi and Boman Irani will face their toughest challenge yet. Perhaps for the first time, it’s not just their sense of humour but also their endurance which will be tested as they battle it out for six consecutive hours, to make the others in the house laugh, while maintaining a poker face themselves. The goal is to be the last one laughing in the room, and the person who keeps a straight face the longest will eventually win the game. When asked how different it is from the original one, Arshad Warsi said, “We just did it better (laughs). The format is the same. It’s in India, so it is just a little toned down.”

Comedy, an important ingredient of life

In this time of the pandemic, some kind of comedy is always required in our life. Boman said, “Comedy is required all the time. Pandemic or no pandemic, comedy is a very important ingredient. There should be no restrictions for comedy. So, when I watch television during dinner time, I will never watch anything that is scary or depressing. I will always watch comedy. I believe that one must eat food in a happy state of mind. We have enough drama in our life and comedy is in many ways really therapeutic.”

The duo added that everything happens for a reason and the show is enough reason for people to bring some happiness and to stay indoors and safe. “We too had a real good time with these extremely talented people making us laugh,” added Arshad.

Boman Irani and Arshad Warsi coming back together

Boman and Arshad are coming back together after Munna Bhai and Jolly LLB. Arshad said, “It was great spending time with Boman because you want to have a good time on the sets along with your work. When we were filming, the city was just opening up after the first lockdown and we followed the protocols to the T.”

Comedy is a favourite genre for both Arshad and Boman. So, there was enough reason for both to come back again hosting a reality comedy show. As Boman rightly said, “I fear a man who doesn’t laugh or finds comedy boring. I think there is something wrong with him. It’s like saying I don’t need oxygen. It’s as simple as that. Comedy is life to me and it is the only thing that keeps a relationship alive. So, when a youngster asks me what advice you can give to a married man, I just say keep the humour going between the two of you. Being understanding and all that is great, but if you keep things light and humorous and find funniness in your stupidity, everything falls in place. My wife, Zenobia and I use comedy all the time!”

