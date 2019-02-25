﻿
Oscars 2019: Regina King Wins The Best Actress In Supporting Role

Regina King took home the award for best actress in a supporting role for her work in Barry Jenkins 'If Beale Street could Talk.'

The 'If Beale Street Could Talk' star beat out fellow nominees Amy Adams for 'Vice,' Marina de Tavira for 'Roma,' Emma Stone for 'The Favourite' and Rachel Weisz for 'The Favourite,' revealed The Hollywood Reporter.

This is the first Oscar win and nomination for King. She also won in the category at Spirit Awards. The film is also nominated for original score and best adapted screenplay. Upon accepting the award, King, who was sporting a white Oscar De La Renta gown, said: "James Baldwin birthed this baby, Barry [Jenkins] you nurtured her, you surrounded her with so much love and support."

The actress also thanked her mother and added, "Thank you for teaching me that God is leaning in my direction."

