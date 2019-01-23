﻿
Oscars 2019: India-set Documentary 'Period. End of Sentence' Gets Nominated

Directed by award-winning Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi, the film Period. End of Sentence made it to the top five nominees of the Documentary Short Subject category.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 January 2019
A short documentary set in India, Period. End of Sentence has been nominated in the Documentary Short Subject category for Oscar, 2019.Period. End of Sentence, an India-set film on the taboos around menstruation and featuring the real Pad Man, has made it to the Oscars. The film has made it to the top five nominees of the Documentary Short Subject category.

The film is executive produced by Guneet Monga and is co-produced by Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment, which has backed films like The Lunchbox and Masaan. Ecstatic about making the cut, Monga told IANS over phone: “We made it... It is beyond everything we thought.” The film is about women in India fighting against the deeply rooted stigma of menstruation and delving upon the work of real life Pad Man Arunachalam Muruganathan.

Directed by award-winning Iranian-American filmmaker Rayka Zehtabchi, the film is created by The Pad Project, an organisation established by an inspired group of students at the Oakwood School in Los Angeles and their teacher, Melissa Berton. On December 29, 2018, 'Outlook' magazine ran a cover story on menstruation, which was the issue of the year. 

IANS

