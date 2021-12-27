Advertisement
Monday, Dec 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Johnny Depp's Friend Paul Bettany Recalls 'Unpleasant Feeling" After Texts About Amber Heard Were Made Public

Paul Bettany's texts with Johnny Depp about Depp's ex-wife were revealed as a part of the latter's case against a UK tabloid and was included in the case's 132-page ruling.

Johnny Depp's Friend Paul Bettany Recalls 'Unpleasant Feeling
For the first time, Paul Bettany discussed his private texts with Johnny Depp, which were made public. | Instagram\PaulBettany

Trending

Johnny Depp's Friend Paul Bettany Recalls 'Unpleasant Feeling" After Texts About Amber Heard Were Made Public
outlookindia.com
2021-12-27T16:22:35+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 27 Dec 2021, Updated: 27 Dec 2021 4:22 pm

Hollywood actor Paul Bettany recently opened up about having his private texts with actor Johnny Depp about Depp’s ex wife Amber Heard made public during Depp's case against The Sun last year.

The ‘WandaVision’ actor talked about his long career in Hollywood in an interview with The Independent published Saturday. However, during the interview, Bettany was asked about a text exchange he had with fellow actor Depp in 2013 concerning Depp's ex-wife Heard, which became public during Depp's defamation suit against The Sun's publisher over the tabloid's use of the term "wife beater."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Paul Bettany (@paulbettany)

Bettany said that it’s “a really difficult subject to talk about” and notes that answering would “just pour fuel on the fire,” before calling the entire situation “very strange.”

“It was a strange moment,” he said. “What was strange about it was you suddenly have one of the most scabrous newspapers in London and their lawyers pouring through your texts for the last 10 years. Can you imagine what it would be like, honestly, to have a bunch of lawyers go through every one of your emails and texts for 10 years?”

“All I can tell you was that it was an unpleasant feeling,” He further added.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

After his ex-wife  Heard made public claims, Depp sued The Sun newspaper's editor after a headline in 2018 labelled him a "wife abuser." Depp, on the other hand, lost his lawsuit because the claim was judged to be "substantially true" by the court.

 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Johnny Depp Paul Bettany Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

'Dallas Buyers Club' And 'Big Little Lies' Director, Jean-Marc Vallée, Dies At 58

'Dallas Buyers Club' And 'Big Little Lies' Director, Jean-Marc Vallée, Dies At 58

Punjabi Film 'Shooter' On Notorious Gangster Sukha Kahlwan Gets Release Date 2 Years After Amarinder Singh Banned It

Pankaj Tripathi On Being Socially Responsible: I Don’t Want To Be Associated For Just Sake Of It

Minnal Murali: We Finally Get A Superhero Character That Makes Sense

Ranveer Singh Starrer '83' Struggles At Box Office, 'Spiderman: No Way Home' Continues To Soar High

Naveen Polishetty All Set To Work With Anushka Shetty In His Next Film

Twinkle Khanna Reveals Her Reaction When Astrologer Told She'd Marry Akshay Kumar

Ram Charan Says Only SS Rajamouli Could Bring Stars Like Jr NTR And Him Together In 'RRR'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

SA Vs IND, 1st Test: KL Rahul Helps India Dominate South Africa On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Ashes 2021-22, 3rd Test: Clueless England Lose Plot On Day 1 Of Boxing Day Match

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Top 5 Malayalam Films Of 2021

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

‘Madhuban mein Radhika’ Song: MP Minister Narottam Mishra Lashes Out At Sunny Leone And Makers

‘Madhuban mein Radhika’ Song: MP Minister Narottam Mishra Lashes Out At Sunny Leone And Makers

Tovino Thomas: Will Do A Bollywood Movie If The character Demands An Actor Like Me

Tovino Thomas: Will Do A Bollywood Movie If The character Demands An Actor Like Me

Sushmita Sen Shares Cryptic Post About Taking Risk After Breakup With Rohman Shawl

Sushmita Sen Shares Cryptic Post About Taking Risk After Breakup With Rohman Shawl

Salman Khan Out Of Danger After Being Bitten By Snake At Panvel Farmhouse

Salman Khan Out Of Danger After Being Bitten By Snake At Panvel Farmhouse

Read More from Outlook

Children's Vaccination | Registrations Begin On Jan 1 But Experts Remain Unsure

Children's Vaccination | Registrations Begin On Jan 1 But Experts Remain Unsure

Outlook Web Desk / In his speech on Christmas, PM Modi added that the vaccination for children will reduce their worries of going to schools and colleges and their parents, and boost the fight against the pandemic.

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Punjab Election: Will Channi Govt Come Back To Power in 2022?

Mitrajit Bhattacharya / What are the key issues the state will vote for in upcoming Assembly elections?

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: Rain Delays Start Of Play

SA Vs IND, 1st Test, Day 2 LIVE: Rain Delays Start Of Play

Jayanta Oinam / Get here Day 2 live cricket scores of the first Test between South Africa vs India at Centurion. KL Rahul's century gave India Day 1 honours.

Post Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Post Christmas, Snowfall Greets Shimla And Manali In Himachal Pradesh

Ashwani Sharma / In Shimla, the Ridge and Mall road saw the tourists rushing from their hotels to experience the snow though a white Christmas had eluded them just 24 hours back.

Advertisement