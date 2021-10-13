Actor Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming film 'OMG 2' is currently being shot in Mumbai. According to recent reports, the seven people in the production team tested Covid 19 positive, bringing the film's shoot to abrupt halt. However, the movie's producer Ashwin Varde says that only three people tested positive and the shoot is still going on. Those tested positive are on their road to recovery.

"None of the film’s shooting was stalled due to this unfortunate episode. In fact, we completed our Mumbai schedule and have been on a break before we head to Ujjain to complete the rest of the film. Our next schedule in Ujjain was supposed to commence on the 13th of October. We have now shifted the date to October 23 in order to give ample recovery time for the three crew members. They will complete their 14-day quarantine on October 17, after which they will be tested again to confirm their negative status.

He adds, “The rest of the crew will also be tested before we leave for Ujjain for the next schedule. In Ujjain too, we have a special COVID monitoring unit on set that will ensure all guidelines and protocols are being followed."

Giving an update on the health of his unit members, Varde says, "The three members of the crew were diagnosed COVID positive 10 days back. Immediately, they were quarantined. As of today, they are well on their way to recovery. We are in touch with the BMC officials and keeping them duly posted on the health of these 3 crew members.

“As a film unit, we have followed all protocols with regard to COVID. We have a COVID sanitisation unit on set every day, which sanitises the set and does daily checks on every crew member. Every crew member is lab-tested once every few days as per the norms. In fact, after these 3 crew members tested positive, we immediately tested the rest of the unit too - consisting of almost 200 people. Everyone else has tested negative," he adds.

Directed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' also stars actress Yami Gautam.