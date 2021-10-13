Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

'OMG 2'Film Shoot Didn't Stall, Clarifies Ashwin Varde

After three members tested Covid 19 positive, producer Ashwin Varde updates on film's shooting status

'OMG 2'Film Shoot Didn't Stall, Clarifies Ashwin Varde
Producer Ashwin Varde.

Trending

'OMG 2'Film Shoot Didn't Stall, Clarifies Ashwin Varde
outlookindia.com
2021-10-13T22:29:51+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 13 Oct 2021, Updated: 13 Oct 2021 10:29 pm

Actor Pankaj Tripathi's upcoming film 'OMG 2' is currently being shot in Mumbai. According to recent reports, the seven people in the production team tested Covid 19 positive, bringing the film's shoot to abrupt halt. However, the movie's producer Ashwin Varde says that only three people tested positive and the shoot is still going on. Those tested positive are on their road to recovery.

"None of the film’s shooting was stalled due to this unfortunate episode. In fact, we completed our Mumbai schedule and have been on a break before we head to Ujjain to complete the rest of the film. Our next schedule in Ujjain was supposed to commence on the 13th of October. We have now shifted the date to October 23 in order to give ample recovery time for the three crew members. They will complete their 14-day quarantine on October 17, after which they will be tested again to confirm their negative status.

He adds, “The rest of the crew will also be tested before we leave for Ujjain for the next schedule. In Ujjain too, we have a special COVID monitoring unit on set that will ensure all guidelines and protocols are being followed."

Giving an update on the health of his unit members, Varde says, "The three members of the crew were diagnosed COVID positive 10 days back. Immediately, they were quarantined. As of today, they are well on their way to recovery. We are in touch with the BMC officials and keeping them duly posted on the health of these 3 crew members.

“As a film unit, we have followed all protocols with regard to COVID. We have a COVID sanitisation unit on set every day, which sanitises the set and does daily checks on every crew member. Every crew member is lab-tested once every few days as per the norms. In fact, after these 3 crew members tested positive, we immediately tested the rest of the unit too - consisting of almost 200 people. Everyone else has tested negative," he adds.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Directed by Amit Rai, 'OMG 2' also stars actress Yami Gautam.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Pankaj Tripathi Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Akshay Kumar Is Glad 'Bell Bottom' Got A Good Digital Release

Akshay Kumar Is Glad 'Bell Bottom' Got A Good Digital Release

'Squid Games' Actor Anupam Tripathi's Mother Advised Him To 'Stay Humble'

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna Release 'Pushpa' Track 'Srivelli'

Aryan Khan To Spend Another Night In Jail; Bail Hearing Postponed Till Thursday Noon

Freida Pinto Shares Pictures From Baby Shower; Says She Is Blessed

Venom Is One Of Those IPs That Has A Tremendous Range: Tom Hardy

Gautam Rode Explains The Reason Behind Return To Films After Four Years

'It wasn’t my best day': Dwayne Johnson On His Public Feud With Vin Diesel

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Germany First To Qualify For 2022 Qatar World Cup

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

Sunil Narine Helps Kolkata Knight Riders Live For Another Day In IPL 2021

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

Anger Of The Gods

Anger Of The Gods

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Bollywood Celebs Who Are Supporting SRK Worried Their Kids Could Be 'Next Targets'

Bollywood Celebs Who Are Supporting SRK Worried Their Kids Could Be 'Next Targets'

Salim Khan Feels ‘Amitabh Bachchan Should Retire Now’

Salim Khan Feels ‘Amitabh Bachchan Should Retire Now’

'Squid Game' Actor Lee Jung-jae Has Not Received Any Offer From Hollywood

'Squid Game' Actor Lee Jung-jae Has Not Received Any Offer From Hollywood

Richa Chadha Deletes Twitter From Phone Because It Is Too 'Toxic'

Richa Chadha Deletes Twitter From Phone Because It Is Too 'Toxic'

Read More from Outlook

India Strongly Rejects China's Objection To VP Naidu's Arunachal Visit

India Strongly Rejects China's Objection To VP Naidu's Arunachal Visit

Outlook Web Desk / "Objecting to the visit of Indian leaders to a state of India does not stand to reason and understanding of Indian people," the MEA Spokesperson said.

Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress Leaders Meet President, Demand Dismissal Of MoS Ajay Mishra

Lakhimpur Kheri: Congress Leaders Meet President, Demand Dismissal Of MoS Ajay Mishra

Outlook Web Desk / Rahul Gandhi, A K Antony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was among the leaders from Congress, who met President Ram Nath Kovind.

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Russell Factor And A Talent Called Venkatesh Iyer

IPL 2021, KKR Vs DC: Russell Factor And A Talent Called Venkatesh Iyer

Koushik Paul / It's a virtual semifinal against Delhi Capitals in Sharjah tonight. Here's weighing the strengths and weaknesses of Kolkata Knight Riders.

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

J&K Govt Asks ‘Panicked’ Migrant Staff Not To Leave Valley; Work Or Face Action

Naseer Ganai / The Jammu and Kashmir government in its order said that if migrant staff fails to join their duties, they will face action as per service rules.

Advertisement