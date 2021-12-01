Nushrratt Bharuccha Opens Up On Experiencing Real-Life Paranormal Incident

Nushrratt Bharuccha's horror film 'Chhorii,' which debuted on an OTT platform, is generating a lot of talks. The actress, who believes in the paranormal, is said to be a unique spin on standard Bollywood scare stories. When asked what made her a believer, she claims she'd always believed in a presence, but an odd scenario about having to flee for her life solidified her conviction. She opened up about the topic in an interview with ETimes.

When asked if she believes in ghost, she said "I definitely believe in things that I can’t see, touch or feel existing around me. I think the universe does things in various ways and we will never be able to understand the depth of it. Nature has magical things that you won't be able to imagine... like how did this happen even. If that can happen, I believe in everything else, even in aliens. I believe they exist somewhere out there."

When asked if there was a particular incident that made the actress feel that way she said, "I believe in ghosts are real since childhood without any incidents. Having that belief already, once when I was staying in Delhi while travelling for my shoot, I felt something. There was a little wardrobe area to hang my clothes and a table to keep the suitcase. I had placed my suitcase open on the table but when I woke up in the morning, it wasn’t like that anymore. The suitcase was down in the same position and the clothes were out on the floor which cannot happen on its own. If it falls from the table, it will fall on its face, and not be in the same position with all the clothes out."

"I was there just for a night. I clearly remember I had put the bag on top of the table and gone to sleep. I didn’t wake up in the morning. I don’t sleepwalk. I don’t believe somebody just walked into my room to pull out clothes from my suitcase and then put it down. It is ridiculous! There was something not normal there. Of course, I ran for my life and exited the hotel in 30 seconds. It was scary, even when my staff came and checked it. They just said, ‘Ma'am, we should leave’." she added.

When asked about her biggest fear, the actress said, "It would be water because I can't swim. I am always afraid that I will drown when in swimming pools. I need to hold on to people for life. Even if I put on a life vest, I am too scared to do water sports activities."

Meanwhile, 'Chhorii' is a remake of Furia's critically acclaimed 2017 Marathi horror film 'Lapachhapi.'

On November 26, the film was released on Amazon Prime Video. It essentially follows Sakshi's fight against mysterious evil forces who are after her and her unborn child.

It delves deeply into the struggle of a woman attempting to save her unborn child while her sanity is tested by the sight of three mysterious children and a charred monster.

Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj round out the cast of the film, which is produced by T-Series, Jack Davis' Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment.