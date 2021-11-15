Now Playing: All Songs About Taylor Swift's Exes Ft. Jake Gyllenhaal And Joe Jonas

Advertisement
Monday, Nov 15, 2021
The song 'All Too Well,' which tells the tale of a 21-year-old girl's three-month-long relationship with a man who eventually ends up breaking her heart, is being widely speculated as the love story between Swift and Gyllenhaal.

Taylor Swift

2021-11-15
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 15 Nov 2021, Updated: 15 Nov 2021 7:15 pm


American pop star Taylor Swift recently released a re-recorded version of her 2012 hit album 'Red,' 'All Too Well.' While the fans are delighted to listen to the elongated version of the previously released song, it is making headlines for a separate reason: her break up with Hollywood star Jake Gyllenhaal.

The song, which tells the tale of a 21-year-old girl's three-month-long relationship with a man who eventually ends up breaking her heart, is being widely speculated as the love story between Swift and Gyllenhaal.

Taylor Swift penned her album ‘Red’ in 2012 after a three-month relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal which came to an end at the start of 2011 when she was 21 and he was 30.

After an extended version of the track was released, netizens seem to believe that some of the lyrics in the track 'All Too Well' refer to her ex-boyfriend Jake Gyllenhaal. There were memes and amusing reactions as the mention of the lyrics surfaced.

One of the lyrics on ‘All Too Well’ which is a massive hint at her relationship with Gyllenhaal is: "Left my scarf there at your sister’s house / And you still got it in you drawer even now"

During their relationship Swift was pictured wearing a striped scarf as they walked along arm in arm, laughing together.

Another lyric on the song which points towards the reason for their break up is: “And I was never good at telling jokes but the punch line goes / I'll get older but your lovers stay my age / But I'm in a new hell every time you double-cross my mind / You said if we had been closer in age maybe it would have been fine / And that made me want to die.”

The lyrics clearly indicate the age gap between the two and hints it as a potential reason for their break up.

Taylor Swift's songs are mostly about heartbreak and the lyrics often hint towards the challenges that she faced in her relationships. Here we bring to you a wholesome list of her super hit songs that are about her past relationships.

1. 'Style'

 This song from her album '1989' talks about her relationship with another pop star Harry Styles. The lead in the video resembles Styles and the title of the song is a very obvious reference to him. Other references are in the video itself, including the presence of the iconic necklace with a paper airplane pendant.

2. 'We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together'

 This upbeat dance-pop and pop-rock single from 'Red' is clearly about Jake Gyllenhaal. From lyrics about the actor’s love of indie bands to the scarf featured in the music video that is identical to one Swift wore on a date with Gyllenhaal, fans have concluded on him being the influence behind the track.

3. 'Dear John'

Not only is singer John Mayer’s name featured in the title of the 'Speak Now' song, the lyrics also point to the pair’s age gap. Mayer in an interview with Rolling Stone said Taylor Swift’s ‘Dear John’ song ‘Humiliated Me.’

4. 'Last Kiss'

This is another track from 'Speak Now' that is said to be about Joe Jonas. Fans essentially link these two together because of the timeline of their relationship and the song’s release. According to Swift, Jonas broke up with her in a 27-second phone call.


5. 'Out of the Woods'

This song from the album '1989' highlights phrases about paper airplanes flying. This is an obvious hint towards her relationship with Harry Styles, as both of them happen to own matching paper airplane necklaces.

Taylor Swift Joe Jonas Harry Styles
