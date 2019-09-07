Not Rajkumar Hirani, Shah Rukh Khan Signs Ali Abbas Zafar's Next

ShahRukh Kan has not had a single release since Zero. The superstar has taken a conscious sabbatical from films and has been trying to enjoy life given that he has not taken a break in years. But the good news is there for all SRK fans as we have heard he's soon going to start work on a big film. There were several reports about him doing a movie with Rajkumar Hirani but the reality is a little different.

Says a source, "Shah Rukh has signed a big actioner which will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Shah Rukh wanted to take up an action-oriented subject as his next and he's finally got the perfect script. The film is going to be mounted on a giant scale and will be one of the biggest films to hit screens in 2020." Ali had this idea and bounced it off to SRK. "The superstar has always been fond of Ali's work and feels he brings out the right mix of action and emotion in his films. On the other hand, Ali has always wanted to collaborate with Shah Rukh. Their union was waiting to happen and it's finally happening now."

From what we hear, YRF will bankroll this project that is expected to go on floors sometime towards early next year. "Ali has launched his own production and will be busy with Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday starrer Khali Peeli. It's only after that he will roll out with the film with Shah Rukh. Currently, they have discussed the concept and SRK has given his nod. Ali is readying the script. Nothing else is known about the film as of now."

This will also mark Shah Rukh's comeback to movies which has been a major point of discussion in filmy circles. Fans definitely will be elated with this soon to be hit director-actor duo joining hands together for the mega-budget action film.

(Source: pinkvilla.com)