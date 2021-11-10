Latest Leaks From 'Spider-man: No Way Home' Confirms Popular Fan Theory About Multiverse!

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is set to return on the big screen this December. Tom Holland's next venture with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is getting loads of hype on social media and also a huge amount of leaks are going around revealing the plot, storyline, and even the presence of previous spidermen, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the film.

While MCU and Holland are gearing up for the theatrical release of 'No Way Home,' social media is boiling with new facts and leaks revolving around the film. Twitter was flooded with leaked photos that pretty much confirm the Multiverse crossover. The stills show Holland with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, both of whom have played the superhero in 'Spider-Man' and 'The Amazing Spider-Man' film franchises respectively.

Along with this, another photo shows Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan with Marissa Tomei as Aunt May. Things got more intriguing when Charlie Cox made an appearance in the frame. He is known for playing 'Daredevil' in the hit Netflix series. The actor is seen sporting his statement grey suit, red glasses, and a walking stick in his hand.

This is supposed to be the final battle but judging by the looks of both Tobey and Andrew compared to Tom's I'm starting to think they show up at the very end of the movie which of course will definitely make me angry.#SpiderManNowWayHome

A THREAD OF ALL THE SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME LEAKS I CAN FIND. #SpiderManNoWayHome

The first official 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' poster shows Spider-Man crouching on debris, as he dodges Doctor Octopus’ tentacles. The poster comes with multiple hidden details, challenging fans to uncover all the hints.

Fans are already trying to scrutinise the poster to gather all the secret details. And clearly one can recognize Green Goblin in the distance, way behind Spider-Man, looking tiny, standing on his Goblin Glider. Electro’s lightning can also be spotted in the background, as well as Sandman’s sand is certainly visible.

While Doctor Octopus and Electro were already confirmed to be in the movie, the movie’s trailer revealed that Green Goblin will play a part too. Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, and Thomas Haden Church are expected to reprise the roles of Doc Ock, Electro, Green Goblin, and Sandman respectively.

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' follows 'Spider-Man: Far From Home.' The film is directed by Jon Watts and stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker and his superhero alter ego Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya as Parker's girlfriend MJ, Jacob Batalon as Peter Parker's friend Ned, and Benedict Cumberbatch as Dr Strange. The film is slated to release on December 17 this year.

In 'No Way Home's' trailer, Peter Parker approaches Doctor Strange to undo the damage and make everyone forget wall crawler’s true identity. However, he remembers later that his loved ones will forget that too, including Zendya’s Michelle Jones. He tries to interfere with the experiment and it goes terribly wrong. The multiverse is wide open and villains from earlier Spider-Man movies are shown, which can also be seen in the film's poster.

'No Way Home' marks Holland's third solo Spidey appearance, and story-wise, the actor calls it a "conclusion" to his trilogy, wrapping up the narrative he and Watts first introduced in 2017's Homecoming.