‘No One Is Above The Law’: Delhi Court Slams Honey Singh For Missing His Court Date In The Domestic Violence Case

Rapper-composer Yo Yo Honey Singh was slammed by a Delhi Court on Saturday, after the 38-year-old missed the first hearing of the domestic violence case which was filed against him by his wife, Shalini Talwar.

"No one is above the law. Surprised to see how this case is being taken so lightly," metropolitan magistrate Tania Singh said.

Expressing displeasure, the court told Singh's lawyer, "Honey Singh has not appeared. You have not filed his income affidavit and are not prepared with the arguments."

Singh had moved an application seeking exemption from appearance in the case, citing medical reasons. Meanwhile, Talwar appeared physically before the court.

The metropolitan magistrate gave Singh one last opportunity to appear before the court, and asked him not to repeat this conduct again. After today's exemption from personal appearance, Honey Singh has been asked by the court to appear in the next hearing on September 3.

For the uninitiated, earlier this month, Talwar has filed a domestic violence case against Singh and sought Rs 20 crore as compensation from him under the Protection of Women From Domestic Violence Act.

In her plea, Talwar charted out how she was physically assaulted by Singh over the last 10 years. She has also alleged that Honey Singh cheated on her. The 38-year-old woman claimed that she was subjected to numerous incidents of physical, verbal, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband and his family. Talwar alleged that Singh and his family broke her mentally and emotionally to the extent that she almost started identifying herself as a "farm animal".

Advocate Ishan Mukherjee, appearing for Singh, filed a reply to her complaint and apprised the court that she has already taken all the valuables with her, including jewellery, and can come to reside at her in-laws' home in Noida in 15 days.

"We are ready to accommodate her. We will build a wall. It can be provided to her in 15 days," Mukherjee said, adding that Singh has two properties costing around Rs 4 crores, of which a property, worth Rs 1 crore, belongs to Talwar.

Hirdesh Singh, known professionally as Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Talwar tied the knot on January 23, 2011.

(With Inputs From PTI)

