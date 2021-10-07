Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 07, 2021
Nine Inch Nails’ Music Has Been Inspiring And Educational: Pentagram

Mumbai-based rock band Pentagram talks about the influence of the American rock band Nine Inch Nails on their music.

2021-10-07T08:36:23+05:30
Published: 07 Oct 2021, Updated: 07 Oct 2021 8:36 am

Popular Mumbai-based Indian rock act, Pentagram has over the course of 25 years become one of the most iconic rock bands in the country. The four-member act comprising of Vishal Dadlani (vocals), Randolph Correia (guitars), Shiraz Bhattacharya (drums) and Papal Mane (base), will soon be deconstructing American rock band Nine Inch Nails’ music as a part of the Paytm Insider's Jim Beam Originals, on October 9 and 13th respectively.

“The use and exploration of electronic, lo-fi, industrial sounds for sure if we might say so, is that thing in common (link between their music). Yes, through the years of their evolution, Nine Inch Nails has definitely been a band we have been checking out. They have always been inspiring and educational,” the band said in an interview.

While there’s no recollection of them covering any of their songs previously, they recall, starting their experiments with sound samples, through Nine Inch Nail’s music. “It was a beat we’d sampled from a Nine Inch Nails tune and mashed it up with Pearl Jam’s ‘Black’ in the late nineties which is our experience of taking samplers and synths out on the road,” they add.

The band’s iconic song, ‘Hurt’ has been interpreted by many musicians including Johnny Cash. As a band from India, Pentagram assures their rendition of the popular track will be “special”.

“We think it would be a four-piece Alt band approach, trying to keep that emotion in which is tricky but we assure you it'll be special,” they sign off.

