Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Nikki Tamboli Slammed On Twitter For Asking On ‘Bigg Boss 15’, “Who Is Jay Bhanushali?”

Former ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Nikki Tamboli was lambasted on social media by fans of actor Jay Bhanushali, who is now inside ‘BB’ house. On the weekend’s episode, Tamboli asked, “Who is Jay?”

Jay Bhanushali And Nikki Tamboli | Instagram

2021-10-11T16:07:32+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 4:07 pm

Actress Nikki Tamboli's presence on ‘Bigg Boss 15’ Weekend Ka Vaar caused quite a commotion. On stage, she was seen with actor Arjun Bijlani, singer Neha Bhasin, and actor Karan Patel. In her assessment of the participants and their games, she backed ‘BB 15’ contestant Pratik Sehajpal and slammed his co-contestant Jay Bhanushali for bothering him.

Tamboli stated on stage that she had a ‘soft corner’ for Pratik and praised him for performing alone against Jay. However, in the flow, she ended up asking, 'Who is Jay?'

'He is Bhanushali,' said Bijlani, trying to make her remember.

And it's not just Bijlani who praised Jay's abilities, but other viewers also believe she can't question Jay Bhanushali's body of work and say such derogatory things about the actor.

Blasting Tamboli, actress Kamya Punjabi wrote, "Who is Jay? Are u serious? Uffffff what are we watching???? @ColorsTV #BiggBoss15 oh yes it’s the soft corner n she is single n he doesn’t disrespect anyone that’s wat she likes abt him...yeh kya ho raha hai (what is happening)????? (sic)."

Actor Balraj Sayal took to his Insta story and said, "Who is Jay? Really? Google karo behan jitna kaam apne dekha nahi hoga aaj tak utna kar chuka hai woh (Search on Google sister...you might have not seen as much work, as much as he has done)."

Even fans on social media are enraged at Tamboli her question. Here’s what some of them wrote:

On the stage, Tamboli spoke in favour of Pratik and said, "Pratik feels very lonely. During my time no one was with me in the house except Sidharth. Pratik also has no one. I could feel him. I can see he is very lonely. I want to go inside the house and hug him."

Host Salman Khan also went ahead and asked Tamboli about her connection with Pratik. She ended up saying that she had been following ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ since the beginning, a show which Pratik was a part of. She also shared, "I like that he doesn't disrespect anyone."

Tamboli stated on ‘BB 15’ Weekend Ka Vaar episode how Jay used to call her 'badtameez (mannerless)' on Twitter when she was inside the ‘BB’ house.

Tamboli also expressed her displeasure with Jay's use of names like ‘dedh footiya (One and a half foot tall)’, Tommy, and others for Pratik. She further stated that Jay believes he has an advantage over Pratik because the latter has only been on reality programs.

