NIFT Student, Who Designed Vir Das’ International Emmy Award Outfit, Ecstatic

Actor-comedian Vir Das, who was just nominated for an International Emmy Award for his Netflix comedy show 'Vir Das: For India,' made a sleek statement on the red carpet.

Das wore a black button-down jacket with a short white kurta and black trousers for the occasion. He took to social media after the event to explain the significance of his attire and why he chose to wear it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

“Did not want to go with a fancy foofoo designer for the Emmys," he captioned the post. "Put a post out saying if you’re struggling or studying, I would buy and wear your design. We found #PradeepBhatt @pradbhatt from Haldwani, Uttarakhand in his 4th year at NIFT Kangra. Proud to wear your first originals buddy. Hope this is the beginning of a wonderful future for you! This outfit will soon be auctioned for charity.”

In a conversation with the Indian Express, Designer Pradeep Bhatt talked about his experience designing for the actor-comedian, and he recounted his path from being a college student to designing an Emmy red carpet dress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pradeep Bhatt (@pradbhatt)

“I was over the moon when I learnt of the opportunity. When I got in touch with Vir Das’ team, I didn’t imagine that out of all people, they would shortlist me. Nevertheless, I got to work quickly and churned out designs that I hoped Vir would appreciate. I was given an initial brief, about how Vir envisioned the final outfit and had an overall great experience with the team.”

The comedian had previously posted a request on Instagram for new designers or students to pitch him outfit ideas for the event.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

However, designing for the big day presented its own set of challenges for the young fashionista, who also suffers from keratoconus, a rare corneal condition.

Sharing details of the same, as well as how he never lost hope despite his suffering he said "Those close to me and the people who I have worked with know how this condition affects me on daily basis. The sufferings have bothered me for years, it started when I was in my 10th grade and continues, no cure, no reason of it’s existence. I’m probably the chosen one. I had made a pact long back with myself that I will never feel pity about and rather use it as my strength.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pradeep Bhatt (@pradbhatt)

On being asked what he’d like to do with the platform and the appreciation he has received, the fourth-year student said, “I am grateful for the opportunity and appreciation, but I’d like to learn more. About style, design, textiles, and much more so that I can do justice to my work. Having said that, I would gladly welcome collaboration opportunities if they come my way.”

Netizens praised the artist for wearing an innovative design by a young designer. A comment on his Instagram page read, ”That’s how you give back! With class”. Another user commented, ”I have so much respect for you as a design graduate myself."