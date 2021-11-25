Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 25, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

NIFT Student, Who Designed Vir Das’ International Emmy Award Outfit, Ecstatic

“I was over the moon when I learnt of the opportunity. When I got in touch with Vir Das’ team, I didn’t imagine that out of all people, they would shortlist me," said the NIFT Student Pradeep Bhatt.

NIFT Student, Who Designed Vir Das’ International Emmy Award Outfit, Ecstatic
NIFT Student Who Created Vir Das’ International Emmy Outfit Ecstatic As Das Wears His Design | Instagram/@virdas

Trending

NIFT Student, Who Designed Vir Das’ International Emmy Award Outfit, Ecstatic
outlookindia.com
2021-11-25T19:13:44+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 25 Nov 2021, Updated: 25 Nov 2021 7:13 pm

Actor-comedian Vir Das, who was just nominated for an International Emmy Award for his Netflix comedy show 'Vir Das: For India,' made a sleek statement on the red carpet.

Das wore a black button-down jacket with a short white kurta and black trousers for the occasion. He took to social media after the event to explain the significance of his attire and why he chose to wear it.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

“Did not want to go with a fancy foofoo designer for the Emmys," he captioned the post. "Put a post out saying if you’re struggling or studying, I would buy and wear your design. We found #PradeepBhatt @pradbhatt from Haldwani, Uttarakhand in his 4th year at NIFT Kangra. Proud to wear your first originals buddy. Hope this is the beginning of a wonderful future for you! This outfit will soon be auctioned for charity.”

In a conversation with the Indian Express, Designer Pradeep Bhatt talked about his experience designing for the actor-comedian, and he recounted his path from being a college student to designing an Emmy red carpet dress.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pradeep Bhatt (@pradbhatt)

“I was over the moon when I learnt of the opportunity. When I got in touch with Vir Das’ team, I didn’t imagine that out of all people, they would shortlist me. Nevertheless, I got to work quickly and churned out designs that I hoped Vir would appreciate. I was given an initial brief, about how Vir envisioned the final outfit and had an overall great experience with the team.”

From the Magazine

Complex Laws, Bureaucratic Tangles Make Adoption A Long, Painful Journey For Indians

Transgenders In India Still Struggling For Right To Adopt Or Marry

Passing On Love Is More Important Than Genes: Prasoon Joshi Makes A Case For Adoption

Paternitas Interruptus: Adoption Is Still Not A Preferred Choice For Indian Society

Cine-Maa And Pa: How Bollywood Embraced The Adoption Genre

The comedian had previously posted a request on Instagram for new designers or students to pitch him outfit ideas for the event.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vir Das (@virdas)

However, designing for the big day presented its own set of challenges for the young fashionista, who also suffers from keratoconus, a rare corneal condition.

Sharing details of the same, as well as how he never lost hope despite his suffering he said "Those close to me and the people who I have worked with know how this condition affects me on daily basis. The sufferings have bothered me for years, it started when I was in my 10th grade and continues, no cure, no reason of it’s existence. I’m probably the chosen one. I had made a pact long back with myself that I will never feel pity about and rather use it as my strength.”

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pradeep Bhatt (@pradbhatt)

On being asked what he’d like to do with the platform and the appreciation he has received, the fourth-year student said, “I am grateful for the opportunity and appreciation, but I’d like to learn more. About style, design, textiles, and much more so that I can do justice to my work. Having said that, I would gladly welcome collaboration opportunities if they come my way.”

Netizens praised the artist for wearing an innovative design by a young designer. A comment on his Instagram page read, ”That’s how you give back! With class”. Another user commented, ”I have so much respect for you as a design graduate myself."

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Vir Das Nawazuddin Siddiqui Emmy Awards Red Carpet Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Will Smith Reveals He Indulged In 'Rampant Sexual Intercourse' After First Girlfriend Cheated On Him

Will Smith Reveals He Indulged In 'Rampant Sexual Intercourse' After First Girlfriend Cheated On Him

'Bigg Boss 15': Fans Name Karan Kundrra ‘Sasta Kabir Singh’ For Being Possessive Towards Tejasswi Prakash

Artist Praneet Soi Maps Migration Of Images, Patterns In New Show

'Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2' All Set To Go Off-Air?

Mahima Makwana On Her TV Journey And It's Contribution For Building Confidence For Her Debut Film

Sonu Sood Appeals For Financial Assistance With Choreographer K Sivasankar's Covid Bills

BLACKPINK Star Lisa Tests Positive For Covid-19, Confirms Record Label YG Entertainment

Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Seal It With A Kiss In The City Of Love

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja Buoy India Vs New Zealand In Kanpur Test

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Thanksgiving 2021: US Gears Up For Holiday Season With Turkeys And Travel

Sri Lanka Cruise To 187-Run Win Over West Indies In Galle Test

Sri Lanka Cruise To 187-Run Win Over West Indies In Galle Test

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 5

UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Group Stage - Match Day 5

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Tara Sutaria Reveals How She And Ahan Shetty Shot Kissing Scenes In 'Tadap'

Tara Sutaria Reveals How She And Ahan Shetty Shot Kissing Scenes In 'Tadap'

Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' Now Streaming On OTT

Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' Now Streaming On OTT

Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Take A Break From Shooting To Enjoy AP Dhillon's Concert In Gurgaon

Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt Take A Break From Shooting To Enjoy AP Dhillon's Concert In Gurgaon

'Bob Biswas': Abhishek Bachchan Doesn't Want Dad Amitabh Bachchan's 'Hopes To Come Crashing Down'

'Bob Biswas': Abhishek Bachchan Doesn't Want Dad Amitabh Bachchan's 'Hopes To Come Crashing Down'

Read More from Outlook

Ban On Crypto: Whose Interest Is The Government Trying To Protect?

Ban On Crypto: Whose Interest Is The Government Trying To Protect?

Neeraj Thakur / On November 13, PM Modi had chaired a meeting to discuss the future of cryptocurrencies, with most news organisations reporting that the government was worried about cryptocurrencies being used to fund terror and illegal activities.

Bidding To Become ‘The Real Congress’ TMC Escalate Drive To Weaken Congress Nationally

Bidding To Become ‘The Real Congress’ TMC Escalate Drive To Weaken Congress Nationally

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Along with former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro, Goa Congress general secretaries Yatish Naik and Vijay Poi and Goa Congress secretaries Mario Pinto De Santana and Anand Naik also joined the TMC.

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Iyer-Jadeja Stand Buoys India

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 1: Iyer-Jadeja Stand Buoys India

Koushik Paul / India fought back to reach 258/4 in 84 overs when bad light stopped play on Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand in Kanpur.

JCBs, Ropeways And Torches: Himachal Is Using Local Hacks To Meet Vaccine Goals

JCBs, Ropeways And Torches: Himachal Is Using Local Hacks To Meet Vaccine Goals

Ashwani Sharma / Himachal Pradesh achieved 100 per cent first dose vaccinations but administering the second dose has proved tricky with winter setting in the mountain state.

Advertisement