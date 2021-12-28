Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
Nicole Kidman Talks About Replacing Cate Blanchett In 'Being the Ricardos'

Lucie Arnaz, an executive producer on 'Being the Ricardos,' said that she was "devastated" when Cate Blanchett indicated she couldn't continue with the project.

American-Australian actress. | Instagram/ @nicolekidman

2021-12-28T17:29:54+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 5:29 pm

Nicole Kidman has spoken out about her role as Lucille Ball in 'Being the Ricardos,' after Cate Blanchett was first attached to the position. On Sunday, Kidman, 54, spoke with The New York Times about preparing to play the legendary comedian and 'I Love Lucy' actor in Aaron Sorkin's new film.

When asked if she was joining the film after Blanchett, 52, was unable to due to scheduling difficulties, Kidman emphasised the industry motto she lives by when it comes to casting.

"I feel like there's a sacred pact among us all — whoever gets something, that's where it was meant to land," said Kidman as per People.

Meanwhile, Lucie Arnaz, the daughter of Ball and Desi Arnaz and an executive producer on 'Being the Ricardos,' told the New York Times that she was "devastated" when Blanchett indicated she couldn't continue with the project.

"It just took too long and we lost her. I was devastated," she said at the time as per People. However, in response to the early backlash over her casting before anybody had seen her final performance, Kidman remarked that she avoids social media comments but was still aware of them. She stated, "I'm not on the internet and I definitely don't Google myself. But things trickle through."

'Being the Ricardos' also stars Nina Arianda, J.K. Simmons, Alia Shawkat, Tony Hale, Linda Lavin, Jake Lacy, and John Rubinstein as well as Javier Bardem as Desi. According to the film's official description, the film takes place during one week of filming for the couple's iconic sitcom 'I Love Lucy,' during which Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are "threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear, and cultural taboos."

