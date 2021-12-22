Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

New Netflix Crossover Pictures Got 'SidNaaz' And 'Lucifer' Fans All Excited, Here's Why

The actress who was away from twitter from the past two months made a comeback by tweeting the crossover picture released by Netflix.

New Netflix Crossover Pictures Got 'SidNaaz' And 'Lucifer' Fans All Excited, Here's Why
Shehnaaz Gill posted an edited picture of her and Tom Ellis on social media sites | Instagram\ShehnaazGill

Trending

New Netflix Crossover Pictures Got 'SidNaaz' And 'Lucifer' Fans All Excited, Here's Why
outlookindia.com
2021-12-22T15:19:13+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 22 Dec 2021, Updated: 22 Dec 2021 3:19 pm

 ‘Big Boss 13’ star  Shehnaaz Gill, has left fans guessing after she released a picture of the fantasy series 'Lucifer,' which features Gill and the lead actor Tom Ellis on her Instagram and Twitter handle. 

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz's admirers are wondering if the series would be her first on Netflix. The picture, however, is not for her upcoming film, but rather a crossover poster posted by Netflix on their social media account. Another crossover billboard featured Nawauddin Siddiqui, a well-known Bollywood actor, in the popular Korean survival drama 'Squid Game.'

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

The actress also added a twist to her photo caption, which appears to be a dig at the current season of 'Big Boss 15'. According to reports, 'Bigg Boss 15's current season is not performing well on the TRP charts. Recently, late Sidharth Shukla's name was inadvertently dragged into an episode by the contestants. 

Gill hasn't posted a tweet on the microblogging site since October. The actress' most recent post was for the song 'Tu Mera Hai,' which is a tribute to her late rumored boyfriend, Shukla, who passed away unexpectedly a few months ago.

Since Shukla's death, the actress has been avoiding social media and limiting her public appearances. Her recent tweet, however, has gotten a lot of attention, and her followers are wondering if she'll be making her Netflix debut. 

From the Magazine

Poverty Porn: Making Heroes Out Of People Just Struggling To Survive

Poverty In Bihar: Government Numbers Hide Real Story

How Caste Equations Continue To Shape Bihar’s Economic Fortunes

A Trafficked Woman, A Young Hotel Cleaner: Poverty’s Children Of Kishanganj

Street Diary | A Rickshaw-puller’s Take On Life And Lockdown

The actot-singer was most recently seen in the romantic comedy 'Honsla Rakh'. Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa also starred in the film.

 

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Shehnaaz Gill Tom Ellis Nawazuddin Siddiqui Mumbai Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Shahid Kapoor Was Warned By Everybody against Choosing 'Jersey'

Shahid Kapoor Was Warned By Everybody against Choosing 'Jersey'

Javed Akhtar Claims Kangana Ranaut Using 'Delay Tactics' In Response To Actresses' Petition To Transfer Case

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Review: Star-Studded Film Adds More Layers To The Franchise

'83' Starring Ranveer Singh Declared Tax-Free In Delhi

Sai Pallavi: I Learnt Dance Looking At Madhuri Dixit, Aishwarya Rai

Year-Ender 2021: Bharti Singh To Masaba To Lizelle D’Souza – Fantastic Weight-Loss Transformations

Paran Bandhopadhyay: Bengali Cinema Today Isn’t Paying Attention To Our Own Culturally-Rich Content

Saqib Saleem On Receiving Nasty Reviews For 'Race 3': Some Reviews Felt Personal

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

People Get Tested For Covid Variant As Omicron Cases Rise Worldwide

Birds Of A Feather

Birds Of A Feather

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Jingle Bells! Cities Decked Up In Lights Ahead Of Christmas

Artists Who Cancelled Their Concerts Because Of Omicron

Artists Who Cancelled Their Concerts Because Of Omicron

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Siddhaanth Surryavanshi Feels Staying Relevant Is a Constant Challenge In Tv Industry

Siddhaanth Surryavanshi Feels Staying Relevant Is a Constant Challenge In Tv Industry

Hamsa Nandini Opens Up About Her On-Going Battle With Breast Cancer

Hamsa Nandini Opens Up About Her On-Going Battle With Breast Cancer

Kapil Dev Paid Around Rs 5 Crore to Share His Story for Ranveer Singh's '83'?

Kapil Dev Paid Around Rs 5 Crore to Share His Story for Ranveer Singh's '83'?

Harry Potter Reunion Got You Excited? We Deserve A Reunion For These Bollywood Films Too

Harry Potter Reunion Got You Excited? We Deserve A Reunion For These Bollywood Films Too

Read More from Outlook

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Covid-19: 'Super Immunity' Might Save India From Omicron But Here's The Catch

Rakhi Bose / Amid a global discussion to try booster shots of Covid-19 vaccinations, a section of scientists seem to now be looking at the way Omicron will react to the naturally acquired immunity.

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Will Omicron End The Pandemic? Top Experts Say It May Act As 'Natural Vaccine' For Covid-19

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Since the Omicron variant of Coronavirus is spreading much faster and is not impacting the patients much, doctors believe that this might act as a natural vaccine against Covid-19.

IND Vs PAK, ACT 2021, Live: India Lead 1-0 Vs Pakistan

IND Vs PAK, ACT 2021, Live: India Lead 1-0 Vs Pakistan

Koushik Paul / India were surprised by Japan while South Korea edged out Pakistan in Asian Champions Trophy hockey 2021 semifinals. IND and PAK now play for the third position. Get here live scores and updates.

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Omicron: Government Cautions States To Take Action | 5 Points

Outlook Web Desk / Is the third wave coming? In a recent Covid-19 advisory by the health ministry, states were asked to prepare themselves with a list of measures provided as Covid-19 Omicron cases spike.

Advertisement