Netflix Announces Their First Global Fan Festival 'Tudum'

Streaming giants Netflix have announced a global fan event, ‘Tudum’, which will be held on September 25, where they will release exclusive trailers, first-looks from several returning and upcoming original titles from across the world.

The-three-hour-long event will showcase first looks, appearances from some of the biggest stars, never-before-seen footage from over 70 series, films and specials will be featured during the event including popular series and films such as ‘Stranger Things, ‘Money Heist’, ‘The Crown, ‘Emily in Paris, ‘Ozark, ‘Red Notice’, ‘Don’t Look Up’, ‘The Old Guard’, and ‘Army of Thieves’.

There will also be interactive panels and conversations with the creators and stars from Netflix originals.

The virtual event, which aims to entertain and honour fans of the streaming platform from across the globe, will be broadcast across their YouTube channels, and the social media pltforms, Twitter and Twitch, at 9:30 pm.

There will be also be special pre-shows spotlighting Korean and Indian series and films along with exciting anime content that will kick-off at 5:30 pm.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine