Advertisement
Wednesday, Oct 27, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Neha Sharma Reveals She Was Traumatised After Her Selfie Was Morphed With A Sex Toy In The Background

Actress Neha Sharma speaks up about the traumatising incident that she went through when a morning selfie of hers was morphed with a sex toy in the background and made to go viral on social media.

Neha Sharma Reveals She Was Traumatised After Her Selfie Was Morphed With A Sex Toy In The Background
Neha Sharma | twitter.com/Officialneha

Trending

Neha Sharma Reveals She Was Traumatised After Her Selfie Was Morphed With A Sex Toy In The Background
outlookindia.com
2021-10-27T15:53:45+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

More stories from Outlook Web Bureau
View All

Published: 27 Oct 2021, Updated: 27 Oct 2021 3:53 pm

In 2018, actress Neha Sharma spoke out about the trauma of having her photo morphed and shared. The 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' actress admitted to being 'traumatised' as a result of it. Neha stated that she found out about it on the sets of her web series ‘Illegal’ when people began acting strangely around her and there were 'murmurs' going on.

Sharma’s selfie was doctored to include a sex toy in the backdrop after she shared a morning selfie. In an interview with radio host Siddharth Kannan, Sharma shared, “Initially, I was traumatised. I was like, ‘Dude, this is crazy.’ This kind of morphing and all is not good. I was obviously younger, so I was really brainf***ed at that point. I was like, ‘Why me and why this? Why would someone do this? Why are you so vella (jobless) to come up with this shit?’”

Sharma went on to add, “I didn’t realise about the picture. I came on set and everybody is being a little weird and strange. They were like, not talking, they were all discussing, murmurs were happening. And I am like, ‘What is happening? Why is everybody behaving weird?’ I think eventually, someone came up to me and said, ‘Neha, there is this picture of you that is being viral’, and I am like, ‘What picture?’ Then I saw it and I am like (opens mouth in shock), ‘Wow, very creative, whoever did that.’ I was upset in the beginning but then I was like, ‘It’s okay, I know what the truth is and I really don’t need those things to satisfy me.’”

Following the uproar, Sharma posted the original photo that had been morphed. “It’s sad how misogynistic people can be...stop morphing pics and getting cheap thrills out of it...this is the original pic… (sic),” wrote the actress.

In terms of work, Sharma will next be seen in the film 'Aafat e Ishq.'

From the Magazine

'Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani': Shah Rukh Khan As The Symbol Of Indianness

Love, Respect, Awe: Look At Her Like Shah Rukh Khan Looks At His Women

A Fanboy’s Bollywood: Before And After The Khans

The Nihangs: Sikh Warrior Creed That Evokes Respect And Fear In Equal Measure

Soojit Sircar’s Udham Singh Is A Cinematic Tribute To The Martyr

Tags

Outlook Web Bureau Neha Sharma Mumbai Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Art & Entertainment
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Randhir Kapoor Opens Up About Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Wedding Reports

Randhir Kapoor Opens Up About Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt’s Wedding Reports

Esha Gupta Stormed Out Of A Film Set After The Director Abused Her

Ieshaan Sehgaal Says He Has Been Wrongfully Portrayed By Rajiv Adatia; Says He Is A Straight Man

Nitu Chandra: After ‘Never Back Down – Revolt’, I Have Two More Hollywood Projects

Fans Can't Keep Calm As Rajinikanth Slays In The Trailer Of 'Annaatthe', Thalaivaa Style

Katrina Kaif Quashes Rumours Of Her December Wedding To Vicky Kaushal

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Malvika Raaj To Make Her lead Bollywood Debut With 'Squad'

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: England Beat Bangladesh

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

Pakistan Beat New Zealand For Back-To-Back T20 World Cup Wins

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: South Africa Beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

T20 World Cup 2021: Clinical Afghanistan Rout Scotland

Advertisement

More from Art & Entertainment

Janhvi Kapoor Heartbroken After The Derailment Of ‘Takht’ And ‘Dostana 2’

Janhvi Kapoor Heartbroken After The Derailment Of ‘Takht’ And ‘Dostana 2’

Workout And Fitness Helped Raghav Tiwari Become A Morning Person

Workout And Fitness Helped Raghav Tiwari Become A Morning Person

Adivi Sesh Gives Glimpse of 'Musketeer' Sujeeth's Birthday Celebrations

Adivi Sesh Gives Glimpse of 'Musketeer' Sujeeth's Birthday Celebrations

Chiranjeevi's 'Bholaa Shankar' To Start Shooting From This Date

Chiranjeevi's 'Bholaa Shankar' To Start Shooting From This Date

Read More from Outlook

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Aryan Khan Drug Case: Bombay HC Adjourns Hearing Of Bail Petition Till Tomorrow

Outlook Web Bureau / Justice Sambre has once again adjourned the hearing. The Bombay High Court will hear the petitions of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha tomorrow afternoon after 2.30 pm.

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Mandi Bypoll: 'Do They Want Me To Become Sati?', Asks Congress Candidate Pratibha Singh

Ashwani Sharma / Pratibha Singh talks about her decision to contest the poll and carry forward the legacy of ‘Raja Sahib’, ex-Himachal CM Virbhadra Singh.

Neeraj, Lovlina, Chhetri Recommended For Khel Ratna

Neeraj, Lovlina, Chhetri Recommended For Khel Ratna

PTI / They were among 11 recommended for Major Dhyanchand Khel Ratna, India's highest sporting honour.

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Pegasus Snooping Row: SC Cites 'Right To Privacy', Appoints 3-Member Probe Panel

Outlook Web Desk / Stressing on the right to privacy, CJI Ramana said it was incumbent upon the Centre to seriously consider the use of such a technology.

Advertisement