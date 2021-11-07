Neha Bhasin Says Her Friendship With 'Bigg Boss 15' Contestant Pratik Sehajpal Was 'Real'

Singer-songwriter Neha Bhasin explained her decision to enter 'Bigg Boss 15' house. In an interview, Bhasin, who was evicted during the final rounds of 'Bigg Boss:OTT' says the only way she can "move on" from the reality show is by winning it.

"I think I manifested this journey to continue. I felt that it wasn’t complete and just two days before me being a finalist (of 'Bigg Boss: OTT'), I got evicted and I like to complete things that I start. So I feel my journey is incomplete and that’s what I intend to do - go inside and complete my 'Bigg Boss 15' journey and come out a winner. Come out feeling like, ‘ok, now I can move on from 'Bigg Boss',” Bhasin said.

She states that she understands the game a little better now. “I feel I will do better. I don’t know, I am excited, it just feels like the right thing to do. I never thought that 'Bigg Boss' is what I want to do in life, but I do. When I didn’t want to do it, I was vocal about it, now I want to do it and I am vocal about it. If my fans have loved it, you guys have loved it, then why not?” she said.

Talking about her equation with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal, and about her strategy too, Neha states, “My friendship with him was not a strategy, it was a real friendship. But yea, definitely that has changed, it has already changed. See, first of all this time around, I am not going in a game of connections, so that kind of makes life easier."

"Secondly, I am not going as somebody’s support system, I am going in for myself, I am going to play for myself. Even if I am completely alone or lonely in the house, this time around I am ok with it. I feel everyone’s playing for themselves, it's time I live for myself. So that’s the only strategy I have," Bhasin added.

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)