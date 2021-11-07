Advertisement
Sunday, Nov 07, 2021
Neha Bhasin Says Her Friendship With 'Bigg Boss 15' Contestant Pratik Sehajpal Was 'Real'

Singer Negha Bhasin, who joined 'Bigg Boss 15' recently says her friendship with Pratik Sehajpal is real friendship.

Neha Bhasin talks about her decision to join Bigg Boss 15 | Source: Instagram/@nehabhasin

2021-11-07T11:40:23+05:30
Published: 07 Nov 2021, Updated: 07 Nov 2021 11:40 am

Singer-songwriter Neha Bhasin explained her decision to enter 'Bigg Boss 15' house. In an interview, Bhasin, who was evicted during the final rounds of 'Bigg Boss:OTT' says the only way she can "move on" from the reality show is by winning it.

"I think I manifested this journey to continue. I felt that it wasn’t complete and just two days before me being a finalist (of 'Bigg Boss: OTT'), I got evicted and I like to complete things that I start. So I feel my journey is incomplete and that’s what I intend to do - go inside and complete my 'Bigg Boss 15' journey and come out a winner. Come out feeling like, ‘ok, now I can move on from 'Bigg Boss',” Bhasin said. 

She states that she understands the game a little better now. “I feel I will do better. I don’t know, I am excited, it just feels like the right thing to do. I never thought that 'Bigg Boss' is what I want to do in life, but I do. When I didn’t want to do it, I was vocal about it, now I want to do it and I am vocal about it. If my fans have loved it, you guys have loved it, then why not?” she said. 

Talking about her equation with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal, and about her strategy too, Neha states, “My friendship with him was not a strategy, it was a real friendship. But yea, definitely that has changed, it has already changed. See, first of all this time around, I am not going in a game of connections, so that kind of makes life easier."

"Secondly, I am not going as somebody’s support system, I am going in for myself, I am going to play for myself. Even if I am completely alone or lonely in the house, this time around I am ok with it. I feel everyone’s playing for themselves, it's time I live for myself. So that’s the only strategy I have," Bhasin added. 

(With Inputs From Pinkvilla)

