Neha Bhasin Needed Therapy And Anti Depressants After Bigg Boss OTT

Neha Bhasin entered 'Bigg Boss 15' as a wildcard over the Diwali weekend and was evicted a few days later. The singer rose to prominence on the show due to her outspoken nature. Recently, Umar Riaz and Nishant Bhat were seen in the show discussing her, which made her feel overwhelmed. She discussed her experience on the programme as well as her impressions on the 'BB15' competitors. She expressed gratitude for being ‘remembered with love’. Bhasin tweeted, “I am grateful to be remembered with Love. Little things matter to me.”

In the tweets thread, Bhasin divulged that she suffered depression after her Bigg Boss OTT stint and was on anti-depressants. Bhasin wrote, “After bigg boss OTT I needed therapy and anti-depressants. After bigg boss 15 I just let the universe love me. I remember my housemates with love too and wish them all well. I don't have filters but am all.”

In another tweet, Bhasin conveyed how challenging it is to stay in the 'Bigg Boss' house, where it’s difficult to trust anyone. She recalled her birthday night and wrote, “Also even in a house where it is so tough to trust and lean on someone on my bday night after my infamous meltdown everyone in the bigg boss 15, house gathered to love and support me. I was immensely hurt and broken but I remember everyone's goodness that night.”

She added, “I didn't even realise I pushed Teja and Umar, but they never said anything. We weren't friends but Teja kissed me and hugged me. Umar and Vishal enticed the child in me by a shirtless dance which I doubt they would do for anyone else. Jay sat at my bedside and made me laugh.”

She further talked about her birthday celebration in BB house, “Karan and I didn't see eye to eye but he stood by my side patiently. Rajiv cuddled me like my Nani Ma. Simba up from his slumber held my hand. And my two friends For who my heart bled that night Pratik and Nishant swallowed their pride and sang for me and hugged me too.”

Ending the touching note, Bhasin wrote, “I don't do well with games, I don't do too well in toxic houses, I don't know how to hold my emotions back. And it's been very difficult to let go off a few, things but all in all I am grateful. Truly and deeply for it all. All humans have their good, bad and ugly. Big hugs.”