Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
NCB Raids Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Ananya Panday's Residence In Aryan Khan Drugs Case

Early reports suggested that a team comprising senior NCB officials first raided Bollywood star Ananya Panday's residence in Bandra and later Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat'.

NCB raided Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat and Ananya PAndey's residence in Mumbai

outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T13:27:02+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 1:27 pm

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have raided Bollywood actress Ananya Panday’s home on Thursday, according to reports. Reports also suggested that the same team of NCB officials raided Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s house, Mannat as well. Panday has been called in for questioning at the Mumbai office of the anti-drugs agency, as per a report in NDTV. 

According to reports, the team comprising of senior officials from the agency, first raided Anany Panday, daughter of Bollywood actor Chunkey Panday, in Bandra and then reached Mannat. The officials are apparently investigating on the basis of the content found on Aryan Khan’s Whatsapp chats in his phone, which according to the agency, establishes a nexus between Aryan Khan and drug peddlers. 

Earlier, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan arrived at the Arthur Road Prison in Mumbai , to meet his 23-year-old son, who has been kept there, ever since he was sent to a judicial custody on Oct 7.

On Wednesday, a special NDPS court had rejected bail applications filed by Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in connection with their arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), following the agency’s raid on a cruise ship where they seized banned drugs on October 2.

According to the order which denied Aryan Khan’s bail, the court found merit in the arguments presented by the NCB’s legal counsel which said that WhatsApp chats on the 23-year-old’s mobile phone established a nexus between him and drug peddlers. The court also suggested that since Aryan Khan regularly consumed drugs, there is no guarantee that he won’t indulge in it again, while being out on bail.

Aryan Khan moved to High Court, who will hear his bail petition on October 26. 

