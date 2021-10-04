NCB Looking For 'Bollywood Connection' In Drugs Cruise Case

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Chief, SN Pradhan has said that the NCB is looking for a ‘Bollywood connection’, following their raid on a cruise which led to the arrest of Bollywood superstar, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, Aryan Khan along with two others on Sunday.

"There is a Bollywood connection and we are investigating all angles of the case. We are looking at the main supplier and the entire cartel behind this drugs case,” he said in an interview adding that the agency will "carry out its probe in a professional manner".

He said the anti-narcotics agency has widened its probe and summoned the organisers and event managers of the night party, which was supposed to be held onboard the cruise ship, the management executives of the ship and the owners for questioning in the case and to find out their involvement in it.

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha have been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), while five others were detained and questioned after raids were conducted by NCB sleuths in the ship on Saturday night as it was docked at the Mumbai coast and ready to sail for Goa.

The rest five can also be arrested if incriminating evidence under various provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) is found against them, official sources said.

Pradhan said the agency made "painstaking" efforts and had been working on the leads in this case for some time after which a team of 22 NCB officials "posing as passengers" boarded the Codelia cruise ship and launched the raids, searching for the contraband and carriers.

Drugs like MDMA/ecstasy, cocaine, MD (mephedrone) and charas were recovered by the NCB officials after these searches. Officials said the NCB team lead by its zonal director Sameer Wankhede identified and nabbed the eight and took them along to the agency office in South Mumbai for questioning. The ship had a capacity to carry 1,800 passengers, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)