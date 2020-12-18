December 18, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  NCB Asks Karan Johar To Explain 2019’s Viral Video Of Party, Issues Notice

NCB Asks Karan Johar To Explain 2019’s Viral Video Of Party, Issues Notice

The notice has been sent to Karan Johar to check the video's veracity, an NCB official said.

PTI 18 December 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
NCB Asks Karan Johar To Explain 2019’s Viral Video Of Party, Issues Notice
PTI
NCB Asks Karan Johar To Explain 2019’s Viral Video Of Party, Issues Notice
outlookindia.com
2020-12-18T08:42:39+05:30

The Narcotics Control Bureau has issued a notice to Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar over a viral video allegedly showing drugs being consumed at a party at his house last year, NCB sources said on Thursday.

The notice has been sent to Johar to check the video's veracity, an NCB official said.

"We have sought details about the video from Johar by December 18," he said."His (Johar's) representative can come (to NCB office) with the details or explanation about the video," the official added.

The central agency is conducting an anti-drugs probe that began in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year.

The video, which also shows several top stars, is being investigated as part of NCB's probe, the official said.

The NCB had received a complaint regarding the video of a party, which was attended by top Bollywood stars last year, the official said.

The complaint was about movie stars apparently seen in a 'drugged' state in the video.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa had sent the video to NCB and his complaint was marked to the agency's Mumbai zonal unit, the official said.

Sirsa had claimed that he had registered a complaint about this video with the Mumbai police in August last year but no probe was conducted.

After the video went viral, Johar had issued a public statement in connection with that video, saying reports of drug consumption at his party were slanderous and malicious.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Know Papa CJ, ‘The Global Face Of Indian Stand-Up’ Like Never Before

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Karan Johar Sushant Singh Rajput Vicky Kaushal Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Bollywood drugs probe Sushant Singh Rajput case Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos