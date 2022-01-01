Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I See A Lot Of Fakeness In Bollywood Parties

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently revealed the reason why he stays away from all the Bollywood razzmatazz.

Siddiqui was nominated for the International Emmys this year for his role in the Netflix film 'Serious Men'. The film is a Hindi-language satirical comedy-drama film directed by Sudhir Mishra

Speaking to AajTak about why he stays away from the limelight, Siddqui stated,"The kind of films I do, I am the same in real life too. My characters have been very realistic. They say that the more local a person is, the more global he is. If you stick to your roots, then every person in the world will like you."

"I do similar kinds of films and my nature is also the same. Neither do I work in fake films nor do I have a fake attitude. The reason for being aloof is that I don't like the stardom and glamour world. I like to live more among ordinary people than attending events or parties of the film industry. I see a lot of fakeness there, which I don't like.''

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in 'Adbhut'. The film also stars actress Diana Penty, Dhanwanthary and actor Rohan Mehra in lead roles.