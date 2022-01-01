Advertisement
Saturday, Jan 01, 2022
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: I See A Lot Of Fakeness In Bollywood Parties

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui expressed his candid take on glamour and Bollywood parties.

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. | Instagram/@nawazuddin._siddiqui

2022-01-01T18:17:23+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 01 Jan 2022, Updated: 01 Jan 2022 6:17 pm

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently revealed the reason why he stays away from all the Bollywood razzmatazz.

Siddiqui was nominated for the International Emmys this year for his role in the Netflix film 'Serious Men'. The film is a Hindi-language satirical comedy-drama film directed by Sudhir Mishra

Speaking to AajTak about why he stays away from the limelight, Siddqui  stated,"The kind of films I do, I am the same in real life too. My characters have been very realistic. They say that the more local a person is, the more global he is. If you stick to your roots, then every person in the world will like you."

 "I do similar kinds of films and my nature is also the same. Neither do I work in fake films nor do I have a fake attitude. The reason for being aloof is that I don't like the stardom and glamour world. I like to live more among ordinary people than attending events or parties of the film industry. I see a lot of fakeness there, which I don't like.''

On the work front, the actor will soon be seen in 'Adbhut'. The film also stars actress  Diana Penty, Dhanwanthary and actor Rohan Mehra in lead roles.

