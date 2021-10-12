Nawazuddin Siddiqui: More Than Nepotism, We Have A Racism Problem

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says that problem of racism and stereotypes in the Hindi film industry is a greater evil than nepotism. The actor, who recently got a nomination in the International Emmy Awards for his performance in Sudhir Mishra's 'Serious Men', was talking about his co-star Indira Tiwari, when he expressed this concern.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Nawazuddin said,: "Sudhir Mishra has a lot of knowledge about cinema and his thought process is practical. He did not take a conventional heroine for the film. I have to tell you that there is so much racism in our industry. I will be very happy if that girl (Indira Tiwari) is made a heroine once again. Sudhir Mishra did make her a heroine in his film, but I will be happier if the big people in our film industry cast her as a heroine in their films."

He added,"More than nepotism, there is racism in our industry, and I have been fighting it for years. I hope that brown actresses are also made heroines in films and it is necessary. I am not talking about black and white skin colours, but better films would be made if the biasness towards one particular skin colour is over."

The actor, who has given hit films such as Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Badlapur', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Manto', reveals his struggle with racism.

“I fought against it for many years, and I hope that dark-skinned actresses are made heroines; it's very important. I'm not even talking about skin colour; there is a bias that exists in the industry which needs to end for better films to be made… I was rejected for many years only because I'm short and I look a certain way, although I can't complain now. But there are so many other great actors who fall prey to this kind of bias," he said.