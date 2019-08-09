National Film Awards: Full List Of Winners

Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal on Friday won the National Film Award for best actor for their roles in "Andhadhun" and "Uri: The Surgical Strike". Gujarati movie "Hellaro" was declared the best film.

Bollywood emerged a major winner at the 66th National Film Awards, which were scheduled for May but were rescheduled due to the Lok Sabha elections.

Below is the full list of winners:

Best Movie: Hellaro (Gujarati)

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun) and Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh (Mahanati)

Best Director: Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)

Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire (Chumbak)

Best Film on Social Issues: Padman

Best Choreography: Ghoomar (Padmavat)