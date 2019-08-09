National Film Awards: Full List Of Winners

﻿
The National Film Awards were announced Friday. See the full list of winners here.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal won the National Film Award for best actor for their roles in "Andhadhun" and "Uri: The Surgical Strike"
Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal on Friday won the National Film Award for best actor for their roles in "Andhadhun" and "Uri: The Surgical Strike". Gujarati movie "Hellaro" was declared the best film.

Bollywood emerged a major winner at the 66th National Film Awards, which were scheduled for May but were rescheduled due to the Lok Sabha elections.

Below is the full list of winners:

Best Movie: Hellaro (Gujarati)

Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun

Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun) and Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh (Mahanati)

Best Director: Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho

Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)

Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire (Chumbak)

Best Film on Social Issues: Padman

Best Choreography: Ghoomar (Padmavat)

 

