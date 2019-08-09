National Film Awards: Full List Of Winners

Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal on Friday won the National Film Award for best actor for their roles in "Andhadhun" and "Uri: The Surgical Strike". Gujarati movie "Hellaro" was declared the best film.
Bollywood emerged a major winner at the 66th National Film Awards, which were scheduled for May but were rescheduled due to the Lok Sabha elections.
Below is the full list of winners:
Best Movie: Hellaro (Gujarati)
Best Hindi Film: Andhadhun
Best Actor: Ayushmann Khurrana (Andhadhun) and Vicky Kaushal (Uri: The Surgical Strike)
Best Actress: Keerthy Suresh (Mahanati)
Best Director: Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike)
Best Adapted Screenplay: Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Badhaai Ho
Best Supporting Actress: Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)
Best Supporting Actor: Swanand Kirkire (Chumbak)
Best Film on Social Issues: Padman
Best Choreography: Ghoomar (Padmavat)