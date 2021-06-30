June 30, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  Arts & Entertainment  »  Naseeruddin Shah Hospitalised After Being Diagnosed With Pneumonia, Is Stable Now

Naseeruddin Shah Hospitalised After Being Diagnosed With Pneumonia, Is Stable Now

'Yes (he has a) small patch and all under control. (He is) Responding well to treatment so hope he'll be discharged soon,' Ratna Pathak Shah said.

Outlook Web Bureau 30 June 2021, Last Updated at 1:17 pm
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Naseeruddin Shah Hospitalised After Being Diagnosed With Pneumonia, Is Stable Now
Naseeruddin Shah
Naseeruddin Shah Hospitalised After Being Diagnosed With Pneumonia, Is Stable Now
outlookindia.com
2021-06-30T13:17:00+05:30

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been diagnosed with pneumonia and admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, actor-wife Ratna Pathak Shah said on Wednesday.

The 70-year-old actor was admitted to Khar Hinduja hospital on Tuesday. The actor has a "small patch" of pneumonia in his lungs and is currently undergoing treatment.

"Yes (he has a) small patch and all under control. (He is) Responding well to treatment so hope he'll be discharged soon," Ratna Pathak Shah said.

The multiple National Award-winning actor was last seen in the 2020 drama "Mee Raqsam" and the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series "Bandish Bandits".

With PTI inputs

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

I Was Never Told My Character In Maharani Was Based On Lalu Yadav: Sohum Shah

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Naseeruddin Shah Mumbai Arts & Entertainment

More from Arts & Entertainment

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos