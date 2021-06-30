Naseeruddin Shah Hospitalised After Being Diagnosed With Pneumonia, Is Stable Now

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been diagnosed with pneumonia and admitted to a hospital in Mumbai, actor-wife Ratna Pathak Shah said on Wednesday.

The 70-year-old actor was admitted to Khar Hinduja hospital on Tuesday. The actor has a "small patch" of pneumonia in his lungs and is currently undergoing treatment.

"Yes (he has a) small patch and all under control. (He is) Responding well to treatment so hope he'll be discharged soon," Ratna Pathak Shah said.

The multiple National Award-winning actor was last seen in the 2020 drama "Mee Raqsam" and the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series "Bandish Bandits".

With PTI inputs

