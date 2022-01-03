Advertisement
Monday, Jan 03, 2022
Nakuul Mehta And Jankee Parekh Mehta Pen Emotional Post For Son

Television actor Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh Mehta's son, Sufi Mehta who is currently battling Omicron, turned 11 months old today (January 3).

The duo pen's down an heartwarming note for their son.

2022-01-03T17:37:35+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 03 Jan 2022, Updated: 03 Jan 2022 5:37 pm

Television fame Nakuul Mehta had contracted the coronavirus on December 23. Later, his 11-month-old baby boy Sufi Mehta also tested positive for the virus. His condition deteriorated so much that he had to be hospitalized. The couple shared pictures of their son and talked about his battle with Omicron.

 
 
 
Sufi Mehta turned 11 months old on January 3, 2022, and his mother Jankee Mehta shared how her baby bravely battled the Coronavirus.  Jankee Parekh Mehta took to Instagram to post some adorable photos of the little munchkin dressed as Superman. She posted a lengthy note accompanying the photos, detailing how her life has been on a rollercoaster ride for the past few weeks. She also revealed that she too tested positive for the virus and also thanked their nanny for stepping in and taking care of their son.

On the other hand, Nakuul Mehta, also took to Instagram to share a sweet family photo with his wife, Jankee Parekh Mehta, and their child, Sufi. He had written a touching note for his son alongside the photograph. He even claimed that the photograph was taken when Sufi was just five months old. Sufi's IG handles are tagged with those of his wife.

 
 
 
On February 3, 2021, Nakuul Mehta and his wife Jankee Parekh Mehta welcomed their first child,  Sufi Mehta.

Pune/Mumbai COVID 19 Omicron Actor/Actress Art & Entertainment
