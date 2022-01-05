Advertisement
Wednesday, Jan 05, 2022
Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya Confirm January 14 Release For 'Bangarraju'

The makers of 'Bangarraju' have announced in a press conference that the film is all set to hit the theatres on January 14.

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya Confirm January 14 Release For 'Bangarraju'
Director Kalyan Krishna and actors Krithi Shetty and Nagarjuna at the press conference.

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya Confirm January 14 Release For 'Bangarraju'
2022-01-05T22:23:08+05:30
Published: 05 Jan 2022, Updated: 05 Jan 2022 10:23 pm

Telugu movie ‘Bangarraju’, starring actors Nagarjuna Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya Akkineni, has been given a release date. On January 14, 2022, on the occasion of Sankranthi the film will be released in theatres.

 

As reported by The Indian Express, Nagarjuna Akkineni announced the film’s release date in a press meet held in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Speaking at the press conference, Nagarjuna Akkienni said, “This release date was not the actual one which we had planned earlier. Bangarraju is a star-studded movie. So, we were skeptical about finishing the shooting part and making the film ready for a festival release. But yesterday, we decided to release the movie on 14th January only after getting clarity from our technical and post-production teams. If everything goes smoothly and perfectly without any Omicron-induced disturbances, our film will come on January 14th, the Sankranthi day. I am indebted to the whole film team for completing it on time.”

Naga Chaitanya Akkineni also shared the news with his fans on Twitter, along with a poster announcing the release date. The father and son duo were seen twinning in the poster as they rode the bullet bike and wore sunglasses to complete their look. 

The teaser for the film was released on the occasion of the New Year. Actors Krithi Shetty, Ramya Krishnan, Rao Ramesh, Bramhaji, and Vennala Kishore star in the film, which is directed by Kalyan Krishna. This film is produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna under his own Annapurna Studios banner in collaboration with Zee Studios.

 

