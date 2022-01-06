Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
Nagarjuna Defends Hike In 'Bangarraju' Ticket Prices In Andhra Pradesh

Actor Nagarjuna commented on the ticket prices in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the release of his film, 'Bangarraju'.

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Akkineni Nagarjuna in a still from 'Bangarraju'. | YouTube/@zeestudios

2022-01-06T17:27:33+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 5:27 pm

When actor Nagarjuna was asked if he had any problems releasing his film at a time when ticket prices are at the lowest in Andhra Pradesh, he said: “I have no issues. If tickets were priced higher, we’d make some more money. But I don’t have any issues as far as my movie is concerned.”

Here's the teaser of the much awaited film 'Bangarraju': 

 The teaser for the film was released on the occasion of the New Year. Actresses Krithi Shetty, Ramya Krishnan and actors Rao Ramesh, Bramhaji, and Vennala Kishore star in the film, which is directed by Kalyan Krishna. This film is produced by Akkineni Nagarjuna under his own Annapurna Studios banner in collaboration with Zee Studios.

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna latest comment on the ongoing ticket pricing issue in Andhra Pradesh seems to have not gone down well with his fans. He has said that he has no issue with the ticket pricing as far as his movies are concerned.

Brave New World Under The Shadow Of The Pandemic

The Four Horsemen Of Apocalypse

Prison Diary: Uncertainty Keeps Political Prisoners Hanging Between Hope And Hopelessness

Covid Nightmare: Time Of The Living Dead

Meowdi: A Short Story by Perumal Murugan

Fans have reacted to the same. A well wisher said that the message had a lot of clarity on the rates for the tickets and was devoid of political issues. 

'Bangarraju' is gearing up for release on January 14 for Sankranti festival. Directed by K. Kalyan Krishna, the film also stars Naga Chaitanya, Krithi Shetty and Fariaa Abdullah.

Nagarjuna Akkineni announced the film’s release date in a press meet held in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Talking about the release date of the movie, the actor  said: “We had not planned this release date earlier. 'Bangarraju' is a star-studded movie. We weren’t quite sure about having the film ready for a festival release. It was just yesterday we decided to go ahead and release the movie on 14th January only after getting clarity from our technical and post-production teams. If everything goes smoothly and perfectly without any Covid-related disturbances, we will release it on January 14.”

 

