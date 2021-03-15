March 15, 2021
Corona
‘My Heat Is Full…’: Bollywood Superstar Aamir Khan Shares His Last Social Media Post

Actor Aamir Khan announced his decision to quit social media on Monday

Outlook Web Bureau 15 March 2021
Aamir Khan
AP Photo
While many celebrities often announce temporary social media hiatuses, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has decided to permanently quit social media.

Putting up his “last post” on Monday, the actor-producer said all updates about his future projects will be available on his production banner's official account.

The Bollywood superstar, who turned 56 yesterday, also thanked his well-wishers for their love and warmth on his birthday.

"Thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday. My heart is full," the actor said in a statement shared on his social media pages.

"In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am so active anyway, I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before," he added.

Khan, who has backed films such as "Lagaan", "Taare Zameen Par", "Dangal", and his upcoming "Laal Singh Chaddha" under his stable Aamir Khan Productions, also revealed that the production house has come up with its verified page.

"In addition, AKP has created its official channel! So future updates on me and my films can be found there. Here is the official handle @akppl_official," he added.

"Laal Singh Chaddha", also starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, is slated to be released on Christmas 2021.

(With PTI inputs)

 

