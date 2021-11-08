Lara Dutta's Social Media Feed Flooded With Memes As Her Fake Dating Profile Goes Viral

After a flurry of memes and receiving tons of messages about the fake dating profile, actress Lara Dutta Bhupathi posted a video on her Instagram account to clarify the rumours.

She stated in the video that her Instagram feed is flooded with messages and memes. Hence, the actor took to social media giving her clarification about the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@larabhupathi)

Lara added that she is losing her mind telling people one by one what the truth really is and also said that she has nothing against dating apps and considers them to be a great place for meeting and connecting with new people.

Lara married Mahesh Bhupathi in 2011. In 2012, the couple welcomed their daughter Saira. Lara was last seen in 'BellBottom' in which her role was inspired by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The actress was praised for her make-up transformation, which was done by renowned make-up artist Vikram Gaikwad.