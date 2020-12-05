Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish has said that she has been forced to cancel her "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go" tour as there were alternate option available.

The tour, which was supposed to last for at least six months, launched in March but was postponed after just three shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to social media on Friday, the 18-year-old musician said the fans will be receiving refunds for their tickets.

"We've tried as many scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible and, although I know so many of you want to hold onto your tickets and VIP passes, the best thing we can do for everyone is to get the money back into your hands as soon as we can," Eilish said.

"Keep an eye on your email for more info from your point of purchase and when we’re ready and it’s safe we’ll let you know when everyone will be able to purchase tickets again for the next tour. I love you so much. Stay safe, drink lots of water, wear a mask," she added.

Eilish recently gave an update on the highly anticipated follow-up to her debut album "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" during an interview with Vanity Fair.

"Right now I have 16. We’ve been working. And I love them all," the singer said.

She is working with her brother and frequent collaborator FINNEAS for the new album.

"I think Finneas and I have just seriously really gotten in the groove. We do it so fast. There was a period of time, a month ago or something, we were just texting the label like, ‘Song done, another song done, another song done," Eilish added.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine