Music Helped Deepika Padukone To Get Into Her Character For Shakun Batra's Film

Actor Deepika Padukone used music to help her get into her character for Shakun Batra’s next film. According to a source close to the film unit, Padukone recently finished the shoot for the film recently

"Deepika had a special playlist made for Shakun's film. And she would listen to a lot of music on set, in her vanity van, car and before shooting her scenes as it helped her get into the zone of her character," says the source.

"While there’s not much known about her character as yet, we know that music helped her develop a certain mood for the shoot. The playlist included both Hindi and English songs from different genres, depending on the scene that they are shooting,” the source added.

Before this project, Padukone was shooting for high octane action scenes for ‘Pathan’ in Mumbai. While the actor continued to shuttle between the sets of these two films ever since the lockdown eased, she also met with the team of her upcoming film ‘Fighter’, a couple of weeks ago for lunch to discuss the way forward.

Padukone’s upcoming projects also include the Hindi-language remake of the Hollywood film ‘The Intern’, ‘Mahabharata’, and Nag Ashwin's yet-to be titled movie with Prabhas.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine