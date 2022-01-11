Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022
Mumbai Police Arrest Fake Casting Director Demanding Sexual Favours From Kolkata Girl

The accused who was posing as a casting director was arrested by Malad police in Mumbai.

Mumbai Police Arrest Fake Casting Director Demanding Sexual Favours From Kolkata Girl
The man allegedly said that he was a casting director.

Mumbai Police Arrest Fake Casting Director Demanding Sexual Favours From Kolkata Girl
2022-01-11T15:20:15+05:30
Published: 11 Jan 2022, Updated: 11 Jan 2022 3:20 pm

A 24-year-old man identified as Omprakash Tiwari was arrested in Mumbai after he allegedly posed as a casting director and demanded sexual favours from a woman, promising her a role in a web series.

As reported by The Indian Express, the woman, who is from Kolkata, claims to have featured in a few Bengali films. According to the complainant, the accused threatened to post the woman's intimate photos on social media if she ignored his demands.

Tiwari had previously worked for a production company and was familiar with the actors casting procedure. He falsely claimed to run a production house in Mumbai on social media. On Saturday night, Tiwari was arrested  by the Malad Police's cyber department in Titwala, Thane's neighbouring district.

"He did not run any production house", confirmed a police official.

"The victim met the accused who posed as a casting director on a social media platform. He offered her a role in web series and asked her to send her private photos. After she sent the photos, Tiwari started to threaten her saying he would post them online if she failed to oblige his demands," the official added.

Tiwari was booked under sections 354-A (Sexual harassment) and 354-D (stalking) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

