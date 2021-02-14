MP Congress Workers Continue Protests Against Kangana's Film; Cops Use Water Cannons

Also read MP Police Provides Kangana Security After Congress Leaders Threaten To Disrupt Shooting

Congress workers were caned by police on Saturday while they were on their way to Sarni in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district to protest against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's film. The party workers were moving towards the shoot site before they police halted their protests through water cannons, officials said.

Kangana is in the crosshairs of the Congress due to her tweets on various issues, including the farmers' protests underway against the Centre's new agri marketing laws.

This is the second day Congress workers, who want the actor to apologise for her tweets, faced police action for trying to protest at Ranaut's film shoot site, a coal handling plant of a power station.

While video clips that went viral on social media showed police caning the Congress workers, Senior City Superintendent of Police Abhay Ram Choudhary denied the use of excessive force.

After MP home minister Narottam Mishra, on Thursday, asked police to provide security to the shoot, a posse of constables have been deployed, some with firearms, an official said.

The film shooting schedule in the area is set to end on February 17, he added.

With PTI Inputs

