‘Money Heist's’ ‘Tokyo’ Loves The Artwork Of This Jadavpur University Student

Money Heist’ is one of the highest-rated shows on Netflix and has a huge, crazy following in India. The social media platforms are flooded with different kinds of posts related to the show. There is now a latest inclusion to that list – The video shows Tokyo, a character of the series played by Ursula Corbero, reacting to different artworks by Indian fans.

“Catch our beloved Tokyo AKA Ursula Corbero reacting to her super bonito fan-art from India,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

The clip opens to show a pencil sketch of the character Tokyo and Corbero reacts by saying “they have made me look more beautiful, I must say”. Take a look at the video to see what else it shows:

Tokyo also sent out a video message praising the graffiti created by Aratrika Das, a second-year Philosophy student of Jadavpur University.

Das drew a picture of ‘Dali Masque’ captioned ‘La Resistancia’ on a wall of Jadavpur University. She shared the photo from an Instagram handle called ‘The Jadavpur University’. The reaction from ‘Tokyo’ has left the youngster and her friends pleasantly shocked but also overjoyed.

Ursula expressed her appreciation for Das’ artwork in the Spanish language in a video. She described the art as ‘surreal’ and also added the words ‘La Resistencia’ to her video. Towards the end, Ursula is seen making the heart sign as an expression of her love for the painting.

The video, since being shared, has gathered more than 1.5 million views and counting. The share has also accumulated various comments, including one from Netflix India. They wrote, “Ek hi to dil hai Tokyo ji, kitni baare jeetengi?”

“The small details she is noticing is because she was a student of professor,” joked a YouTube user. “I am so glad Netflix India does this for artists, I’ve seen them share fan art on their Instagram before and i think that’s and excellent thing to do,” shared another.

Money Heist’ aka ‘La Casa de Papel’ was initially aired on a Spanish channel but gained popularity after it was bought by Streaming giant Netflix. In addition to ‘Tokyo’, other characters such as Berlin, Lisbon, Nairobi etc. also enjoy huge popularity.

Tokyo’s death in the fifth season of the show hurt fans a lot.