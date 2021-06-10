Money Heist Season 5: The Professor And His Gang Are Back

The first images of the much-hyped finale of "Money Heist" (originally titled "La Casa de Papel") have been released. The Spanish heist thriller series started in 2017 and has so far two seasons of two parts each. The upcoming part five will mark the finale of the show.

The Alex Pina series tells the story about a criminal mastermind who goes by the name of The Professor, who plans the biggest heist in history -- to print billions of euros in the Royal Mint of Spain. Helping him in his ambitious plan is a group of specialists who go by names of cities. The group takes hostages to help them in negotiations with authorities who are gunning to nab The Professor.

When is Money Heist Season 5 coming?

Part 5 of the iconic Spanish series will be released in two volumes on Netflix, on September 3 and December 3, 2021

According to Netflix’s announcement, the most famous heist in history will come to an end in two installments of five episodes each: volume 1 will be released on September 3 and volume 2 will be released on December 3, 2021.

First images of the final season:

These first images of the final season reveal the chaos both inside and outside of the Bank of Spain; with the Professor caught off guard after Sierra finds his hideout and with Lisbon now safely inside the bank.

The war begins and we see how The Gang must bring out its toughest side to survive, fuelled by anguish, more weapons, and the desperation of not having a plan.

The creator of the series, Álex Pina, said, “When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself. We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure.”

