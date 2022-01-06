Advertisement
Thursday, Jan 06, 2022
'Money Heist' Actor Esther Acebo Has A Lord Ganesha Painting At Home; Netizens Go Berserk

'Money Heist' Season 5 volume 2 was released last month on the streaming site Netflix, and fans all over the world enjoyed it.

Actress Esther Acebo. | Instagram/ @estheracebo

2022-01-06T15:44:04+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 06 Jan 2022, Updated: 06 Jan 2022 3:44 pm

Actress Esther Acebo, better known as Stockholm for her part in Money Heist, is gaining popularity on social media. All because one of her videos featured artwork of Lord Ganesha, the Hindu God of knowledge, luck, and fortune.

It is usually a thrill for Indians to discover that the west has absorbed some of their culture. And when an actor from one of the world's most popular TV shows expresses an interest in Indian mythology, desis can't help but be impressed.

Many social media users posted copies of a video in which Esther discussed her spiritual side on Wednesday. As netizens discovered Lord Ganesha's photo at Acebo's residence, social media platforms, particularly Twitter, went wild.

According to the post, the photo was shot during Esther Acebo's Instagram live session, while videos on her account were inaccessible. Money Heist devotees in India are overjoyed to see their deity on the Spanish actor's mansion.

Previously, 'Inspector Raquel Murillo' from 'Money Heist' took the Internet by storm with her interpretation of Salman Khan and Sushmita Sen's classic '90s hit 'Chunari Chunari.' The song came from the film 'Biwi No 1' and was one of the actors' biggest hits.

Not just fans, but also actress Sushmita Sen, who appears in the song alongside Salman Khan, were taken aback. Take a look at her tweet below:

'Money Heist' is a global phenomenon and one of Netflix's most profitable series. Last year, the Hindi adaptation of 'Money Heist,' named 'Three Monkeys,' was unveiled. Arjun Rampal has been cast in the role of the Professor, which was originally played by Alvaro Morte. The remake will be helmed by the Abbas-Mustan duo.

Meanwhile, 'Money Heist' Season 5 volume 2 was released last month on the streaming site Netflix, and fans all over the world enjoyed it.

money heist
