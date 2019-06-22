<em>'Mogambo Khush Hua'</em>: Google Doodle Pays Tribute To Amrish Puri On His Birth Anniversary

﻿
Amrish Puri was born in Punjab on this day in 1932, landed his first role at age 39 and went on to portray some of the most memorable villains in the history of Indian cinema, Google noted.

Google Doodle paid tribute to celebrated actor Amrish Puri on his birth anniversary. He died in 2005.
The life and legacy of legendary actor Amrish Puri was commemorated by Google with a doodle on his 87th birth anniversary on Saturday.

Pune-based guest artiste Debangshu Moulik celebrated the talent that Amrish Puri was with the doodle.

He was born in Punjab on this day in 1932, landed his first role at age 39 and went on to portray some of the most memorable villains in the history of Indian cinema, Google noted.

Puri had four siblings, elder brothers Chaman Puri and Madan Puri (both of whom were also actors), elder sister Chandrakanta, and a younger brother, Harish Puri.

After working in the theatre world and doing voiceover parts, he made his Bollywood debut in 1971's "Reshma Aur Shera". A decade later, he broke into Hollywood as Khan, a supporting role in the Oscar-winning movie "Gandhi".

Puri was later cast as Mola Ram in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, after initially turning down director Steven Spielberg’s offer. Spielberg, who persisted until Puri said yes, had even said, “Amrish is my favorite villain. The best the world has ever produced and ever will.”

Amrish Puri appeared in more than 200 films in over half a dozen languages, including Hindi, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and English.

At the age of 55, he played the iconic villain Mogambo in the 1987 cult classic "Mr. India", in which he delivered the famous line "Mogambo khush hua".

He died in 2005. after suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome. His body was brought to his residence for people to pay their last respects.

(With inputs from IANS)

